Bartronics India Ltd Quarterly Results

23.57
(6.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Dec-2022Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

12.05

11.47

13.73

15.37

18.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.05

11.47

13.73

15.37

18.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

460.08

0.07

0.13

0

0.04

Total Income

472.14

11.55

13.87

15.37

18.27

Total Expenditure

12.2

11.66

12.78

14.04

16.42

PBIDT

459.94

-0.11

1.08

1.33

1.86

Interest

0

0

13.1

13.1

13.1

PBDT

459.94

-0.11

-12.01

-11.77

-11.24

Depreciation

1.01

1.05

1.05

1.07

1.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

19.05

-0.16

-0.17

0.74

-0.15

Reported Profit After Tax

439.88

-1

-12.9

-13.58

-12.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

439.88

-1

-12.9

-13.58

-12.16

Extra-ordinary Items

440.65

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.76

-1

-12.9

-13.58

-12.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.44

-0.33

-3.79

0.92

-1.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

30.46

34.05

34.05

34.05

34.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3,816.92

-0.95

7.86

8.65

10.2

PBDTM(%)

3,816.92

-0.95

-87.47

-76.57

-61.65

PATM(%)

3,650.45

-8.71

-93.95

-88.35

-66.7

Bartronics India: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Read More

