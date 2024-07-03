Bartronics India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
12.05
11.47
13.73
15.37
18.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.05
11.47
13.73
15.37
18.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
460.08
0.07
0.13
0
0.04
Total Income
472.14
11.55
13.87
15.37
18.27
Total Expenditure
12.2
11.66
12.78
14.04
16.42
PBIDT
459.94
-0.11
1.08
1.33
1.86
Interest
0
0
13.1
13.1
13.1
PBDT
459.94
-0.11
-12.01
-11.77
-11.24
Depreciation
1.01
1.05
1.05
1.07
1.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
19.05
-0.16
-0.17
0.74
-0.15
Reported Profit After Tax
439.88
-1
-12.9
-13.58
-12.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
439.88
-1
-12.9
-13.58
-12.16
Extra-ordinary Items
440.65
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.76
-1
-12.9
-13.58
-12.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.44
-0.33
-3.79
0.92
-1.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.46
34.05
34.05
34.05
34.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3,816.92
-0.95
7.86
8.65
10.2
PBDTM(%)
3,816.92
-0.95
-87.47
-76.57
-61.65
PATM(%)
3,650.45
-8.71
-93.95
-88.35
-66.7
