Bartronics India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.46
30.46
34.05
34.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.95
-5.05
-146.56
-108.08
Net Worth
26.51
25.41
-112.51
-74.03
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1,155.96
1,091.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
2.89
0
Total Liabilities
26.51
25.41
1,046.34
1,017.77
Fixed Assets
2
3.84
35.76
40.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
302.18
302.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.94
1.79
24.15
20.68
Networking Capital
11.24
15.79
669.34
644.09
Inventories
0.05
0.16
3.91
2.71
Inventory Days
15.74
Sundry Debtors
0.45
2.26
700.41
676.67
Debtor Days
3,932.21
Other Current Assets
13.97
15.77
210.35
208.31
Sundry Creditors
-0.63
-0.27
-45.43
-43.83
Creditor Days
254.7
Other Current Liabilities
-2.6
-2.13
-199.9
-199.77
Cash
10.33
3.99
14.9
10.8
Total Assets
26.51
25.41
1,046.33
1,017.77
