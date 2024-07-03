Bartronics India Ltd Half Yearly Results

iifl-logo-icon 1
Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

23.53

29.1

34.52

31.05

33.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23.53

29.1

34.52

31.05

33.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

460.16

0.13

0.09

0.03

0.23

Total Income

483.68

29.23

34.61

31.08

33.77

Total Expenditure

23.86

26.82

31.2

28.72

30.29

PBIDT

459.83

2.41

3.41

2.36

3.48

Interest

0

26.19

26.19

26.19

26.19

PBDT

459.83

-23.78

-22.78

-23.83

-22.71

Depreciation

2.06

2.12

2.13

2.14

2.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

18.89

0.57

-0.29

-0.29

-1.02

Reported Profit After Tax

438.88

-26.47

-24.62

-25.68

-23.84

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

438.88

-26.47

-24.62

-25.68

-23.84

Extra-ordinary Items

459.7

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-20.82

-26.47

-24.62

-25.68

-23.84

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.41

-7.78

0

-6.16

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

30.46

34.05

34.05

34.05

34.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1,954.22

8.28

9.87

7.6

10.37

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

1,865.19

-90.96

-71.32

-82.7

-71.07

