Bartronics India Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
23.53
29.1
34.52
31.05
33.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23.53
29.1
34.52
31.05
33.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
460.16
0.13
0.09
0.03
0.23
Total Income
483.68
29.23
34.61
31.08
33.77
Total Expenditure
23.86
26.82
31.2
28.72
30.29
PBIDT
459.83
2.41
3.41
2.36
3.48
Interest
0
26.19
26.19
26.19
26.19
PBDT
459.83
-23.78
-22.78
-23.83
-22.71
Depreciation
2.06
2.12
2.13
2.14
2.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
18.89
0.57
-0.29
-0.29
-1.02
Reported Profit After Tax
438.88
-26.47
-24.62
-25.68
-23.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
438.88
-26.47
-24.62
-25.68
-23.84
Extra-ordinary Items
459.7
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-20.82
-26.47
-24.62
-25.68
-23.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.41
-7.78
0
-6.16
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.46
34.05
34.05
34.05
34.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1,954.22
8.28
9.87
7.6
10.37
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1,865.19
-90.96
-71.32
-82.7
-71.07
