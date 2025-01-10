To The Members Bartronics India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Bartronics India Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31% March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter refarred to as "the Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”), of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31" March 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (““SAs”) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICATY?) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matters

Attention is invited to: a. Balances with certain debtors, banks balances, deposits with banks and others and balances with Government authorities in the books of accounts. As part of the implementation of the Resolution Plan, some of these balances have been impaired. However, the management of the Company is in the process of identifying and communicating with the respective parties and regulatory authorities and reconciling variations, if any.

b. Implementation of the Resolution Plan and impairment assessment of certain financial assets and liabilities. As part of the implementation of the Resolution Plan, the Management has written off and written back certain foreign currency assets and liabilities in the books of accounts, which would require relevant approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As represented to us, the Management is in the process of making suitable representations and filings with the Regulatory Authority c. Note No. 35(B) to the Financial Statement regarding penalties levied by BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, on account of certain non-compliances under relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Act, 1992, and relevant regulations prior to or during the Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Period. The Company has received communication from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited in respect of such non-compliance and penalty of = 53.02 Lakhs has been imposed on the Company. As detailed in the note, the Company has requested for the waiver of the same.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of the most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the following matters as Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matter Auditor?s Response Revenue recognition Our audit approach includes: The Company _ provides services (“performance obligations”) to Banks (“customers”) through more than 3,500 Business Correspondents managed by the Company. Revenue is recognised based on the pattern of benefits from the performance obligations to the customer that reflects the consideration received or expected to be teceived in exchange for the services (“transaction price”), The Company?s performance resulting in billable service that is collectable, is generally acknowledged by the customers. Obtaining an understanding of the Company?s processes of recording and analysis of completion of services and the amount to be invoiced along with the application of appropriate prices for each service. Assessing the appropriateness of the revenue recognition policies in compliance with the applicable Ind AS. Selecting the samples of contracts, identifying the performance obligations and comparing the same with the performance obligation identified by the Company. Recognition of revenue, therefore, is dependent on continuous reconciliation and confirmation of the completion of performance obligations by the customers. Testing the design and operating effectiveness of management?s key controls in collating the data for services rendered. Cost of Rendering Services Our audit approach include: The Company _ provides services (“performance obligations”) to Banks (“customers”) through more than 3,500 Business Correspondents managed by the Company. Obtaining an understanding of the Company?s processes of recording and analysis of completion of services and the amount to be invoiced along with the application of appropriate prices for each service. The Company?s performance resulting in billable service that is collectable, is generally acknowledged by the customers. Assessing the appropriateness of the revenue recognition policies in compliance with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. The contracts entered by the Company with such customers specifies the percentage of commission payable to such Business Correspondents. Cost payable to Business Correspondents is dependent on continuous reconciliation and confirmation of the completion of performance obligations by the customers. Selecting the samples of contracts, identifying the performance obligations and comparing the same with the performance obligation identified by the Company. Testing the design and operating effectiveness of management?s key controls in collating the data for services rendered.

Other Information

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company?s Annual Report, but does not include the Financial Statements, and our auditor?s report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of auditor?s report. Thus, our report does not deal with matters mentioned under other information in Annual Report.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Management?s Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concer, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of the work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the financial year ended 31% March 2024 and are therefore the Key Audit Matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulations precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The Financial Statements for the year ended 31* March 2023 were audited by other auditor, who has issued unmodified opinion vide report dated 30 May 2023. This report has been furnished to us by the management, which has been relied upon by us for the purpose of audit of these Financial Statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order?), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Financial Statements.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Financial Statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in the paragraph 3(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31* March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31% March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 3(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B” to this report.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. Refer Note No. 35 to the Financial Statements.

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There are no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year. However, The Company had not transferred Rs. 4.91 Lakhs pertaining to the dividend for the Financial Year 2010-11 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund in the year in which it was payable. Refer Note 44 to the Financial Statements.

(d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

Gi) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Gii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(e) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(f) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from 1st April 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, is applicable for the financial year ended 31% March 2024.

Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same did not operate throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, is applicable from 1* April 2023, reporting under 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31* March 2024.

4. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provision of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Brahmayya & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm?s Regn No. 0005118

Sd/- Lokesh Vasudevan Place: Coonoor Partner Date: 27" May 2024 Membership No. 222320 UDIN: 24222320BKETWI3549

Annexure A to the Independent Auditor?s Report

The “Annexure A” referred to in clause 1 of “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” Paragraph of the Independent Auditor?s Report of even date to the members of Bartronics India Limited (“the Company”) on the Financial Statements as on and for the year ended 31% March 2024.

i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) We are informed that a test of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment was carried out by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of these assets is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and nature of its assets.

?) The title deeds of all the immovable properties as disclosed in the Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year ended 31* March 2024.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

i) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable interval during the year and no discrepancies were noticed for any class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not availed any working capital limits during the year from banks or financial institutions. Therefore, the provisions of clause (ii) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has provided loans and staff advances during the year: (= in Lakhs)

Particulars of Loans Loans Aggregate amount of loans and advances granted A. Staff advance 35.65 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 31" March 2024 A. Staff advance 3.00

() According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, in our opinion the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and staff advances during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, in our opinion, the Company has given staff advances to its employees during the year as per the Company?s policy and receipts are generally regular.

@) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, there is no overdue amount.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, there are no loan or staff advances granted that has fallen due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

63) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or staff advances during the year either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Act to the extent applicable with respect to grant of loans, security, guarantee given, and investments made.

vy) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for any services rendered by the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employee?s State Insurance, Income Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, and Other Statutory Dues with the appropriate authorities. However, certain instances of delays in depositing the taxes to relevant authorities have been noticed. There are no outstanding undisputed statutory dues on the last day of financial year concerned for a period of more than 6 months from the date they become payable except as follows:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Period to which amount relates SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by BSE Limited* 12,06 December 2022 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by BSE Limited* 11.40 March 2023 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by BSE Limited* 9.62 June 2023 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by BSE Limited* 1.71 September 2023 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 0.02 March 2019 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 0.01 March 2017 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 3.00 March 2019 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 0.70 June 2019 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 3.86 September 2019 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 0.18 December 2019 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 0.48 June 2020 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 1.62 September 2020 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 0.92 December 2020 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 0.90 March 2021 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 0.91 June 2021 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 0.92 September 2021 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 0.92 December 2021 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 1.15 March 2022 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 0.91 June 2022 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 1.02 September 2022 SEBI Regulations Penalties levied by National Stock Exchange of India Limited* 0.71 December 2022 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source** 5.35 2007-08 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source** 8.45 2008-09

Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source** 6.30 2009-10 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source** O*** 2010-11 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source** 6.43 2011-12 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source** 34.86 2012-13 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source** 2.15 2014-15 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source** 3.98 2015-16 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source** 18.02 2016-17 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source** 2.56 2017-18 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source** 0.21 2018-19 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 0.82 2023-24

*According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made suitable representation seeking waiver of penalties imposed by BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. (Refer Note No.33 (B) to the Financial Statements) **In respect of Tax Deducted at Source, the amounts were due during various reporting periods prior to the approval of the Resolution Plan by Honble National Company Law Tribunal. These demands have been collated by the management from the Income Tax portal. As represented by the management, the Company is in the process of filing a suitable writ petition with the Honble High Court for quashing of all the demands pursuant to the approval of the Resolution Plan. Refer Note No. 35 (C) to the Financial Statements. *** Amount is less than INR one thousand. (2 1,000).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, the particulars of dues of Income Tax or Sales Tax or Service Tax or Excise Duty or Value Added Tax or Goods and Services Tax or Cess or Stamp Duty as at 31 March 2024 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Period to which amount relates Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands* 2,599.63 AY 2008-09 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands* 1,176.56 AY 2009-10 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands* 2,793.65 AY 2010-11 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands* 2,343.46 AY 2011-12 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands* 2,868.09 AY 2012-13 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands* 3,669.3 AY 2013-14 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands* 99.87 AY 2014-15 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands* 3,513.91 AY 2015-16 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands* 161.95 AY 2018-19 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands* 97.17 AY 2021-22

*The disputed demands pertains to period prior to the approval of the Resolution Plan by Honble National Company Law Tribunal. These demands have been collated by the management from the Income Tax portal and certain intimations received. In the absence of information regarding the forums at which these demands are pending, the management is in the process of filing a suitable writ petition with the Honble High Court for quashing of all the demands pursuant to the approval of the Resolution Plan. Refer Note No. 35 (C) to the Financial Statements.

i) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ii) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not availed any loans or borrowings from any lender and there are no outstanding loans or borrowings at the beginning of the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause (ix)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not availed term loans during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause (ix)(c) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not raised any short term funds during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause (ix)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Therefore, the provisions of clause (ix) (e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company. Refer Note No. 43 to the Financial Statements.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Therefore, the provisions of clause (ix) (f) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company. Refer Note No.43 to the Financial Statements.

iii) (a)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have not come across any instance of fraud by the Company. We have neither come across any instance of fraud on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such cases by the management during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under Section 143 (12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year. Therefore, the provision of clause (xi)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii)(a), (xii)(b) and (xii)(c) of the paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India,, transactions with the related parties, prima facie are in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

vii)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has appropriate internal audit system that commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Therefore, the provision of clause (xv) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provision of clause (xvi){a) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Therefore, the provision of clause (xvi)(b) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provision of clause (xvi)(c) of the paragraph 3 of Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, Company does not any Group as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provision of clause (xvi)(d) of the paragraph 3 of Order is not applicable to the Company.

x) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year, however, the Company had incurred cash loss of = 2,365.34 Lakhs in the previous year.

xi) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the provision of clause (xviii) of the paragraph 3 of Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Refer Note No. 46 to the Financial Statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xiii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India the provisions of Section 135 does not apply to the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xx)of the paragraph 3 of Order is not applicable to the Company. For Brahmayya & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm?s Regn No. 000511S

Sd/- Lokesh Vasudevan Place: Coonoor Partner Date: 27" May 2024 Membership No. 222320 UDIN: 24222320BKETWI3549

Annexure B to the Independent Auditor?s Report

The Annexure B, referred to in Clause 2(g) of “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” Paragraph of the Independent Auditor?s Report of even date to the members of Bartronics India Limited on the Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31* March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bartronics India Limited (“the Company”) as of 31* March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (“the Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors? Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31" March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.