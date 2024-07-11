Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

BARTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entering into with TPW Global Singapore based Semiconductor solutions Company. This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 08th January, 2025 at 10 a.m. at corporate office of the Company at S V Chambers 1st Floor Plot no 193 Phase II Kavuri Hills Madhapur, Hyderabad-500033, Telangana, have inter alia considered and approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PTW Group. The purpose of this MOU is to outline the intent of the Parties to collaborate for having semiconductor production facility, equipment, refurbishment Centre and training Centre in India. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)

Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

BARTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take note of the resignation of Mr. Ashwani Singh Bisht as Company Secretary & Compliance officer. 2. To appoint Ms. Diksha Omer as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company 3. To consider discuss and approve alteration of Memorandum of Association of Company. 4. To review and approve the draft notice of postal ballot and other incidental matters thereto. 5. To approve the appointment of Scrutinizer. 6. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, 23rd December, 2024 at 12 p.m through audio-video conferencing at corporate office of the Company at S V Chambers 1st Floor Plot no 193 Phase II Kavuri Hills Madhapur, Hyderabad-500033, Telangana, have inter alia considered and approved the following business:- 1. Take note the resignation of Mr. Ashwani Singh Bisht as Company Secretary & Compliance officer. 2. Approved the appointment Ms. Diksha Omer as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company. 3. Considered and approved the alteration of Memorandum of Association of Company. 4. Approved the notice of postal ballot and other incidental matters thereto. 5. Approved the appointment of Mr. Shaik Ibraheem (Membership no. F7642), proprietor of M/s. SI and Associates as Scrutinizer. 6. Approved the borrowing under section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

BARTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Approved financials (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

BARTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

BARTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of audited financial results outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

BARTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising through issue of equity shares on Rights Basis Issue of Rights Shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.03.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024