Bartronics India Ltd Summary

Bartronics India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company by the name of Super Bar Tronics Private Limited on September 10, 1990. Further, the Company changed its name from Super Bar Tronics Private Limited to Super Bartronics Limited and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company effective from July 27, 1995. The name of the Company was further changed to Bartronics India Limited on January 1, 1996.Bartronics is the leading Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC) solution provider in India. They are also the oldest and the leading Identification technology specialist in India. The Company is currently engaged in providing solutions based on Bar Coding, one of the oldest AIDC technologies. Since then, in the past two decades, it has been pioneer in introducing newer technologies and solutions in India based on Biometrics, RFID, POS, EAS, and Smart Cards etc.The Company started with providing solutions in Bar coding, one of the oldest AIDC technologies and now they are providing solutions based on emerging technologies like Radio Frequency Data Collection and Biometrics. During the year 2004-05, the company started a 100% Export Oriented Undertaking obtained the registration from Software Technology Park of India, Hyderabad. In September 2006, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hayleys Group of Srilanka for the purpose of addressing the opportunities of Providing Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) solutions in Srilanka. In October 2006, the company opened a office in Singapore to provide local support to the companys operations in Malaysia and Far East Markets. Also, they made a tie-up with Singapore based Watchdata Technologies, one of the leading global players in Smart Cards, for sourcing and marketing of Smart Cards based products in India and neighboring countries.In March 2007, the company signed an agreement with IC Infotech, an India Cements group company for development of software solutions focused on the manufacturing vertical. The agreement is to jointly participate for supply and implementation of end to end solutions based on Smart Cards, Barcodes and RFID technologies in various Government, Semi-Government and corporate organizations. During the year 2007-08, the company commenced the Smart Cards Manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named Bartronics Asia Pte Ltd on June 14, 2007 in the Republic of Singapore to capture Asian market and provide better after sales services. In November 16, 2007, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company with the name Bartronics America Inc in the State of Delaware, USA. This subsidiary company acquired the Assets of Proximities Inc, USA and SRG America Inc, USA for a total consideration of US$ 50 million. The company has been selected for supply of Smart Cards to the RSBY scheme in the State of Bihar. The implementation of the scheme envisages issue of cards to about 3.9 million families who are identified as BPL. In June 2008, the company made a tie-up with LG Electronics of USA for their IRIS recognition technology and products. The agreement allows Bartronics to deploy LG Iris Access as part of their solutions in Europe, Africa and Middle East and South Asia. In July 2008, the company signed an agreement with the Government of Rajasthan signifying commencement of the Bhamashah project. In August 2008, the company has been awarded a prestigious contract worth over Rs 400 crore by the Employees State Insurance Corporation, for providing Smart Cards. Also, the company received the DESFire Certification for their MIFARE cards.The company launched four smart card based products during the Smart Cards Expo at New Delhi on August 27, 2008.On 21st December 2007 the Bartronics Asia Pte. Limited acquired the only issued share of Cason Limited, subsequently name of the Company was change to Bartronics Hong Kong Limited with effect from 15th October 2008 and BAI became the subsidiary of BAPL w.e.f. April 1, 2011.In April 2008 Bartronics America Inc. acquired the shares of SRG America Inc. which in turn had two subsidiaries namely Quality- E- People and Performica Software Private Limited. SRG America Inc merged with Bartronics America Inc in April, 2010. On April 12, 2011 Bartronics Asia Pte Limited acquired the only share of Veneta Holdings Limited, Mauritius making it its wholly owned subsidiary.Bartronics Asia Pte Limited, Singapore and Bartronics Middle East FZE, Dubai were ceased to be Subsidiaries of the Company effective from 1st April, 2023.