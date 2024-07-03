SectorIT - Software
Open₹4.4
Prev. Close₹4.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.98
Day's High₹4.4
Day's Low₹4.15
52 Week's High₹8.8
52 Week's Low₹4.2
Book Value₹3.8
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.98
P/E26.88
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.11
10.11
5.06
2.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.08
8.29
12.49
0.79
Net Worth
19.19
18.4
17.55
2.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
10.34
12.81
14.92
yoy growth (%)
-19.23
-14.13
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2
-4.17
-4.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.01
0.35
-0.92
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.71
-0.73
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.14
0.26
Working capital
-1.07
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.23
-14.13
Op profit growth
34.2
814.33
EBIT growth
59.07
-267.61
Net profit growth
243.31
-132.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nandira Biddappa Thimmaiah
Chairman & Executive Director
Sandeepkumar Agrawal
Executive Director
Abhishek Agrawal
Independent Director
Siddharth Dugar
Independent Director
Bhoomika Gupta
Company Secretary
Stutiben Kalpeshkumar Kinariwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Quadpro ITeS Ltd
Summary
Quadpro is a Bangalore headquartered company which has excelled in providing banking back end processing solutions and also CTS solution to consortium of banks in South India. Quadpro ITeS Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Quadpro Eservices Private Limited dated November 03, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Quadpro ITeS Private Limited on March 24, 2021 with Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. Consequent upon the conversion of the status into Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Quadpro ITeS Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 7, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company was initially incorporated with four Promoters and Directors on the Board namely: S. A. Athavale, D. K. Chakravarthy, S Ramesh, and Nandira Biddappa Thimmaiah. The Company originates from 1990 when one of the Quad Professionals and the founding Managing Director, Mr. S.A. Athavale started a business in Bangalore, Karnataka to provide logistics and support services to Citibank. M/s. Citibank N.A., an American bank began operations in India over a century ago in 1902 in Kolkata and today is a significant foreign investor in the Indian financial market. As promoter-shareholder, Citi has played a pivotal role in establishing important market intermediaries such as depositories, credit bureau, clearing and payment institutions.The Company is a leading
Read More
The Quadpro ITeS Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quadpro ITeS Ltd is ₹20.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quadpro ITeS Ltd is 26.88 and 1.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quadpro ITeS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quadpro ITeS Ltd is ₹4.2 and ₹8.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Quadpro ITeS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.41%, 3 Years at -15.98%, 1 Year at -27.73%, 6 Month at -20.37%, 3 Month at -25.86% and 1 Month at -6.52%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.