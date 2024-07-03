Summary

Quadpro is a Bangalore headquartered company which has excelled in providing banking back end processing solutions and also CTS solution to consortium of banks in South India. Quadpro ITeS Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Quadpro Eservices Private Limited dated November 03, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Quadpro ITeS Private Limited on March 24, 2021 with Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. Consequent upon the conversion of the status into Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Quadpro ITeS Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 7, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company was initially incorporated with four Promoters and Directors on the Board namely: S. A. Athavale, D. K. Chakravarthy, S Ramesh, and Nandira Biddappa Thimmaiah. The Company originates from 1990 when one of the Quad Professionals and the founding Managing Director, Mr. S.A. Athavale started a business in Bangalore, Karnataka to provide logistics and support services to Citibank. M/s. Citibank N.A., an American bank began operations in India over a century ago in 1902 in Kolkata and today is a significant foreign investor in the Indian financial market. As promoter-shareholder, Citi has played a pivotal role in establishing important market intermediaries such as depositories, credit bureau, clearing and payment institutions.The Company is a leading

