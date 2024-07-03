iifl-logo-icon 1
Quadpro ITeS Ltd Share Price

4.15
(-3.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

  • Open4.4
  • Day's High4.4
  • 52 Wk High8.8
  • Prev. Close4.3
  • Day's Low4.15
  • 52 Wk Low 4.2
  • Turnover (lac)4.98
  • P/E26.88
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.8
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.98
  • Div. Yield0
Quadpro ITeS Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

4.4

Prev. Close

4.3

Turnover(Lac.)

4.98

Day's High

4.4

Day's Low

4.15

52 Week's High

8.8

52 Week's Low

4.2

Book Value

3.8

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.98

P/E

26.88

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

Quadpro ITeS Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Quadpro ITeS Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

View More

Quadpro ITeS Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:14 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.10%

Non-Promoter- 27.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Quadpro ITeS Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.11

10.11

5.06

2.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.08

8.29

12.49

0.79

Net Worth

19.19

18.4

17.55

2.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

10.34

12.81

14.92

yoy growth (%)

-19.23

-14.13

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2

-4.17

-4.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.01

0.35

-0.92

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.71

-0.73

Tax paid

-0.29

-0.14

0.26

Working capital

-1.07

0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.23

-14.13

Op profit growth

34.2

814.33

EBIT growth

59.07

-267.61

Net profit growth

243.31

-132.04

Quadpro ITeS Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Quadpro ITeS Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nandira Biddappa Thimmaiah

Chairman & Executive Director

Sandeepkumar Agrawal

Executive Director

Abhishek Agrawal

Independent Director

Siddharth Dugar

Independent Director

Bhoomika Gupta

Company Secretary

Stutiben Kalpeshkumar Kinariwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quadpro ITeS Ltd

Summary

Quadpro is a Bangalore headquartered company which has excelled in providing banking back end processing solutions and also CTS solution to consortium of banks in South India. Quadpro ITeS Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Quadpro Eservices Private Limited dated November 03, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Quadpro ITeS Private Limited on March 24, 2021 with Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. Consequent upon the conversion of the status into Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Quadpro ITeS Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 7, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company was initially incorporated with four Promoters and Directors on the Board namely: S. A. Athavale, D. K. Chakravarthy, S Ramesh, and Nandira Biddappa Thimmaiah. The Company originates from 1990 when one of the Quad Professionals and the founding Managing Director, Mr. S.A. Athavale started a business in Bangalore, Karnataka to provide logistics and support services to Citibank. M/s. Citibank N.A., an American bank began operations in India over a century ago in 1902 in Kolkata and today is a significant foreign investor in the Indian financial market. As promoter-shareholder, Citi has played a pivotal role in establishing important market intermediaries such as depositories, credit bureau, clearing and payment institutions.The Company is a leading
Company FAQs

What is the Quadpro ITeS Ltd share price today?

The Quadpro ITeS Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quadpro ITeS Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quadpro ITeS Ltd is ₹20.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quadpro ITeS Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quadpro ITeS Ltd is 26.88 and 1.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quadpro ITeS Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quadpro ITeS Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quadpro ITeS Ltd is ₹4.2 and ₹8.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Quadpro ITeS Ltd?

Quadpro ITeS Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.41%, 3 Years at -15.98%, 1 Year at -27.73%, 6 Month at -20.37%, 3 Month at -25.86% and 1 Month at -6.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quadpro ITeS Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quadpro ITeS Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.89 %

