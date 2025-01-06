Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
10.34
12.81
14.92
yoy growth (%)
-19.23
-14.13
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2
-4.17
-4.82
As % of sales
19.34
32.61
32.33
Other costs
-6.52
-7.27
-9.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
63.03
56.77
66.66
Operating profit
1.82
1.35
0.14
OPM
17.62
10.6
0.99
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.71
-0.73
Interest expense
-0.15
-0.38
-0.48
Other income
0
0.09
0.14
Profit before tax
1.01
0.35
-0.92
Taxes
-0.29
-0.14
0.26
Tax rate
-28.61
-39.92
-28.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.72
0.21
-0.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.72
0.21
-0.66
yoy growth (%)
243.31
-132.04
NPM
7.02
1.65
-4.42
