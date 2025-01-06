iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Quadpro ITeS Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.15
(-3.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Quadpro ITeS Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

10.34

12.81

14.92

yoy growth (%)

-19.23

-14.13

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2

-4.17

-4.82

As % of sales

19.34

32.61

32.33

Other costs

-6.52

-7.27

-9.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

63.03

56.77

66.66

Operating profit

1.82

1.35

0.14

OPM

17.62

10.6

0.99

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.71

-0.73

Interest expense

-0.15

-0.38

-0.48

Other income

0

0.09

0.14

Profit before tax

1.01

0.35

-0.92

Taxes

-0.29

-0.14

0.26

Tax rate

-28.61

-39.92

-28.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.72

0.21

-0.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.72

0.21

-0.66

yoy growth (%)

243.31

-132.04

NPM

7.02

1.65

-4.42

Quadpro ITeS : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Quadpro ITeS Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.