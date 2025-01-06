Quadpro ITeS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.01
0.35
-0.92
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.71
-0.73
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.14
0.26
Working capital
-1.07
0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-0.99
-0.42
Capital expenditure
0.94
-0.31
Free cash flow
-0.05
-0.73
Equity raised
0.13
-0.29
Investing
0
0
Financing
0.59
2.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.67
1.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.