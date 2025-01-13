iifl-logo-icon 1
Quadpro ITeS Ltd Balance Sheet

4.2
(-4.55%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.11

10.11

5.06

2.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.08

8.29

12.49

0.79

Net Worth

19.19

18.4

17.55

2.85

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.19

18.4

17.55

3.07

Fixed Assets

11.17

11.49

2.66

1.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.27

0.88

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.17

0.13

0.17

Networking Capital

4.54

3.73

2.96

0.92

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.94

2.41

2.01

2.75

Debtor Days

96.99

Other Current Assets

2.79

2.5

2.32

0.59

Sundry Creditors

-0.25

-0.26

-0.28

-1.87

Creditor Days

65.95

Other Current Liabilities

-0.94

-0.92

-1.09

-0.55

Cash

3.13

2.13

11.8

0.28

Total Assets

19.19

18.4

17.55

3.07

