Quadpro ITeS Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.11
10.11
5.06
2.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.08
8.29
12.49
0.79
Net Worth
19.19
18.4
17.55
2.85
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.19
18.4
17.55
3.07
Fixed Assets
11.17
11.49
2.66
1.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.27
0.88
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.17
0.13
0.17
Networking Capital
4.54
3.73
2.96
0.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.94
2.41
2.01
2.75
Debtor Days
96.99
Other Current Assets
2.79
2.5
2.32
0.59
Sundry Creditors
-0.25
-0.26
-0.28
-1.87
Creditor Days
65.95
Other Current Liabilities
-0.94
-0.92
-1.09
-0.55
Cash
3.13
2.13
11.8
0.28
Total Assets
19.19
18.4
17.55
3.07
