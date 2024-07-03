Quadpro ITeS Ltd Summary

Quadpro is a Bangalore headquartered company which has excelled in providing banking back end processing solutions and also CTS solution to consortium of banks in South India. Quadpro ITeS Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Quadpro Eservices Private Limited dated November 03, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Quadpro ITeS Private Limited on March 24, 2021 with Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. Consequent upon the conversion of the status into Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Quadpro ITeS Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 7, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company was initially incorporated with four Promoters and Directors on the Board namely: S. A. Athavale, D. K. Chakravarthy, S Ramesh, and Nandira Biddappa Thimmaiah. The Company originates from 1990 when one of the Quad Professionals and the founding Managing Director, Mr. S.A. Athavale started a business in Bangalore, Karnataka to provide logistics and support services to Citibank. M/s. Citibank N.A., an American bank began operations in India over a century ago in 1902 in Kolkata and today is a significant foreign investor in the Indian financial market. As promoter-shareholder, Citi has played a pivotal role in establishing important market intermediaries such as depositories, credit bureau, clearing and payment institutions.The Company is a leading provider of consulting, technology,outsourcing and next generation digital services & software,enabling clients to execute strategies for their digital transformation .Strategic objective of the Company is to build a suitable organisation that remains relevant to agenda of clients, while creating growth opportunities for employees and generating profitable returns for investors. Apart from this, Company is providing Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology-enabled Services (ITeS), Cash Management Services (CMS), Cheque Truncation System (CTS), Door Step Banking Services, Software Development Services (SDSs), Banking Transaction Processing Services (BTPS), Inbound and Outbound Contact services, Document Management Services for telecommunication companies, Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), Internet Services Providers (ISPs), Database Management Services (DMS), Digital Document Verification for payment to banks, Supply of IT and ITeS Hardware, Skilled and Unskilled Manpower Supply Services, etc. The Company also provide E2E (End to End) service provider right from Know Your Customer (KYC) spot audit / pickup of forms from the distributors point, thorough Know Your Client (KYC) audit at nearest spoke office, data entry of application form in to the online portal, opening an account, verifying the voter ID / Aadhar number from their web portal, and activating the SIM of the customer in a limited Turn Around Time (TAT), outward from spoke, transporting forms to the centralized HUB, inward at HUB, Bar Coding, Gumming Photograph, De-stapling, Scanning, Re-stapling, Image Splitting, File Naming, Batch preparing up to final warehousing. The Company provides services to execute various types of KYC like Digital KYC, Physical KYC, Biometric KYC etc. It provides complete, reliable and secure solutions that help businesses boost engagement, collaboration and operational effectiveness for customer success. It provides both Inbound and Outbound Contact services (both voice and non-voice) for verification, customer services, sales, retention, up-selling etc.Quadpro is a totally customer centric service provider specializing in complete lifecycle management and providing end to end solutions for clients. The Companys key service offerings include Transactions Processing Management, Database Management, Back Office Support and Software Solutions.Quadpro is an ISO 9001: 2015 and 27001:2013 certified company. The ISO 9001:2015 and 27001:2013 provides a framework for information security which is recognized globally. The certifications warrant Companys ability to protect client and employee information and manage risks to information security effectively. The Information Security Management System (ISMS) has achieved compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation driven by the European Union, this gives advantage while approaching potential European clients. The Company has a pan-India presence through its network of branches in Indias Metropolitan Cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and finally Head Office in Bangalore. Furthermore, having processing centres in multiple cities helps the Company to provide flexible services to clients who require multi-state operations.At present, the Company operates and is having installation in units like computers & peripherals, office equipment, electrical fittings, server and furniture & fixtures etc. The Company has Live contact with each and every customer and gets feedback from them. This helps the Company to improve the efficiency of product and management on continues basis. It forms basis of further expansion for Company to monitor a potential services/ market closely on daily basis. In September 2021, the Company made an IPO by issuing 70,50,000 Equity Shares and by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 14.10 Crore consisting a Fresh Issue upto 63,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 12.60 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 7,50,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 1.50 Crore.Further, Airan Limited acquired 70.45% of the stake in the Company through Share Purchase Agreement dated March 10, 2021 thereby making it a subsidiary Company in 2020-21. The Company has been providing Database Management by maintaining Master Data of the clients, which are updating incrementally on a daily basis. Retrieval of such master data by the client, updating of such data are the important aspects and deliverables by the Company to clients. MS SQL database application has been installed for data management as well. The Company provides payroll management solutions to their clients to automate the payroll process. These systems can be integrated with leave and attendance tracking system and employee self service portal and are used to keep track of employees working hours, calculate salaries, calculate taxes and deductions, print pay slip, etc. The Company serviced MNCs and large corporate from diverse industries like BFSI, telecom, retail and IT etc. The Company is associated with clients like ICICI Bank, Citibank, Bank of India, Standard Chartered Bank, RBS, Airtel, Vodafone, etc.In year 2023-24, Company has navigated the evolving market dynamics with strategic agility. It made significant strides in expanding service portfolio, particularly in areas of digital payment solutions and financial analytics. Recognizing the growing demand for seamless digital transactions, it launched integrated payment processing services, catering to both banking and non-banking financial institutions. Additionally, it has ventured into the domain of AI-driven financial analytics, providing clients to enhance decision-making processes.