Decided to call 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (0VAM) in compliance with the applicablb circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI and approved the Draft Notice of :14th Annual.General Meeting of the Company. Quadpro Ites Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Quadpro Ites Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)