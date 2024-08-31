Quadpro ITeS Ltd Management Discussions

Financial Year 2023-2024 Industry Overview

The financial year 2023-2024 has been transformative for the global IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) industry. The sector has seen accelerated adoption of next-generation technologies like quantum computing, edge computing, and 5G, reshaping the landscape of digital services. These advancements have opened new avenues for industries ranging from healthcare to financial services, creating demand for highly specialized IT solutions. In India, the IT and ITeS industry has continued its upward trajectory, driven by the governments increased focus on digital infrastructure and cybersecurity. The sector has also witnessed a surge in investments aimed at bolstering data centres and cloud services, further solidifying Indias position as a critical hub for digital innovation and service delivery.

Our Business

During the fiscal year 2023-2024, Quadpro ITeS Limited has navigated the evolving market dynamics with strategic agility. This year, we made significant strides in expanding our service portfolio, particularly in the areas of digital payment solutions and financial analytics. Recognizing the growing demand for seamless digital transactions, we launched a suite of integrated payment processing services, catering to both banking and non-banking financial institutions. Additionally, we have ventured into the domain of AI-driven financial analytics, providing our clients with deeper insights and predictive capabilities that enhance decision-making processes. Our commitment to innovation has not only diversified our offerings but also positioned us as a trusted partner for digital transformation in the financial sector.

Opportunities and Threats

The fiscal year 2023-2024 presented Quadpro ITeS Limited with a host of new opportunities and challenges. On the opportunity front, the rapid adoption of digital financial services in emerging markets has created a fertile ground for expanding our footprint. We have also capitalized on the rising demand for automation in back-office processes, introducing AI-powered solutions that streamline operations and reduce costs for our clients.

However, the year also brought challenges. The global economic uncertainty, driven by inflationary pressures and shifting geopolitical alliances, has impacted investment flows and heightened market volatility. Additionally, the growing threat of cyberattacks and the tightening of data privacy regulations globally have required us to invest heavily in cybersecurity measures and compliance frameworks. Despite these challenges, our proactive risk management strategies have enabled us to maintain operational resilience and continue our growth trajectory.

Innovation and Technology

In FY 2023-2024, Quadpro ITeS Limited placed a strong emphasis on driving innovation through technology. We have integrated machine learning algorithms into our service platforms, enabling predictive maintenance and real-time decision support for our clients. Furthermore, our exploration of blockchain technology has led to the development of secure and transparent transaction solutions, which are set to redefine how financial institutions manage and record transactions.

We have also invested in building a robust cloud infrastructure, which supports our clients needs for scalable and flexible IT environments. These technological advancements have not only enhanced our service delivery but also ensured that we remain at the cutting edge of industry developments.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiatives

This year, Quadpro ITeS Limited has deepened its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. Recognizing the growing importance of sustainability, we have implemented several green initiatives, including the transition to renewable energy sources for our data centers and the adoption of energy-efficient technologies across our operations. Socially, we have expanded our community engagement programs, focusing on digital literacy and education initiatives that empower underprivileged communities.

Governance remains a cornerstone of our corporate strategy. We have strengthened our governance frameworks to ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance with global standards. These efforts have not only enhanced our reputation but also contributed to long-term value creation for our stakeholders.

Talent Development and Workforce Relations

At Quadpro ITeS Limited, we recognize that our people are our greatest asset. Throughout 2023-2024, we have continued to invest in our workforce through targeted skill development programs, particularly in emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity. We have also introduced flexible work arrangements and wellness programs, acknowledging the changing needs of our employees in a post-pandemic world.

Our commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation has been reflected in the diverse talent we attract and retain. Strong industrial relations have been maintained, and we remain dedicated to ensuring that our work environment is conducive to personal and professional growth.

As we close the financial year 2023-2024, Quadpro ITeS Limited stands stronger and more resilient, ready to embrace the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. Our focus on innovation, sustainability, and human capital development continues to drive our success, ensuring that we deliver exceptional value to our clients and shareholders.

We remain committed to our vision of being a leader in the IT and ITeS industry, and with the continued support of our stakeholders, we are confident in our ability to achieve sustained growth and success in the years to come.

Internal Controls and Their Adequacies

The internal control system is intended to increase transparency and accountability in an organizations process of designing and implementing a system of internal control. They have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorized use, executing transaction with proper authorization and ensuring compliance of corporate policies.

Human Resources/ Industrial Relations

In the new fiscal year, Quadpro continues to recognize that our employees are the cornerstone of our success and the driving force behind our sustained growth and innovation. Building on our previous commitments, weve amplified our investments in our team through enhanced initiatives and programs. Their unwavering dedication, skill sets, and collaborative spirit across all domains remain integral to our achievements. Now, more than ever, we emphasize the significance of cultivating a work culture that encourages teamwork, innovation, and offers robust avenues for professional advancement.

Ratio Analysis

PARTICULARS F.Y 2021-22 F.Y. 2022-23 F.Y. 2023-24 Revenue 1,004.22 938.55 932.34 EBIT 138.47 120.81 120.68 PAT 96.51 85.56 81.35 NETWORTH 1,754.11 1,839.67 1919.42 CAPITAL EMPLOYED 1768.25 1852.1 1933.43 ROCE 7.83% 6.52% 6.29% DEBT EQUITY RATIO - - - DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE RATIO 35.73 46.71 - DEBTOR TURNOVER RATIO 4.07 3.58 3.37