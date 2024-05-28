To The Members of QUADPRO ITES LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of QUADPRO ITES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit/loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matter How was the matter addressed in our audit Revenue recognition - Fixed price development contracts Principal Audit Procedures: The Company inter alia engages in Fixed-pricecontracts, where, revenue is recognized using the percentage of completion computed as per the input method based on managements estimate of contract costs (Refer Note 2(d) and Note 19 to the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures on revenue recognized from fixed price contracts included: We identified revenue recognition of fixed price contracts as a KAM considering - • Obtaining an understanding of the systems, processes and controls implemented by management for recording and calculating revenue and the associated contract assets, unearned and deferred revenue balances. • There is an inherent risk around the accuracy of revenues given the customized and complex nature of these contracts and significant involvement of systems; • On selected samples of contracts, we tested that there venue recognized is in accordance with the accounting standard by- • Application of revenue recognition accounting standard is complex and involves a number of key judgments and estimates including estimating the future cost-to- completion of these contracts, which is used to determine the percentage of completion of the relevant performance obligation; - Evaluating the identification of performance obligation; - Testing managements calculation of the estimation of contract cost and onerous obligation, if any. We: • Observed that the estimates of cost to complete were reviewed and approved by appropriate levels of management; • These contracts may involve onerous obligations on the Company that require critical estimates to be made by management; and • Performed a retrospective review of costs incurred with estimated costs to identify significant variations and verify whether those variations have been considered in estimating the remaining costs to complete the contract; • Performed test of details including analytics to determine reasonableness of contract costs.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We have nothing to report in this regard.

• When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in

the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared any dividend in the previous year, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as described in note 38 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

3. The Company has paid / provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For DEORA MAHESHWARI & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number: 123009W

CA. Aditya Deora Partner Date : May 28, 2024 Membership No. 160575 Place : Ahmedabad UDIN: 24160575BKHJHB7188

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of QUADPRO ITES LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Control under Clause (i) of sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of QUADPRO ITES LIMITED (the company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our standalone Ind AS audit of the financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Control

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards of Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Notes required that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls systems over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining and understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of the internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depends on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our audit opinion of the companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the company;

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial control over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to fraud or error may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of QUADPRO ITES LIMITED of even date)

i. a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and

situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. In respect of immovable properties of land and buildings, The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company. Further the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets, during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder

ii. The Company is in the business of providing Business Auxiliary & Support services and does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3 (ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. a. The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee, or provided security during

the year and details of which are given below:

(Rs. in lacs)

Loans Advances in nature of loans Gurantees Security A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiaries - - - - - Others 36.86 - - - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries - - - - - Others 260.43 - - -

b. The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and advances, in the nature of loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

d. No amount is overdue from the above, as on March 31, 2024

e. No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year and has not been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. Hence, the clause is not applicable.

f. The company has granted few loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and details of which are given below:

(Rs. in lacs)

Loans Advances in nature of loans Gurantees Security A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiaries - - - - - Others 36.86 - - - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries - - - - - Others 260.43 - - -

^Figures are mentioned in lakhs

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified for the activities of the Company by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. a. Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

b. There were few statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute, details of which are as below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount in (Rs. in Lacs) Period Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.96 Assessment Year CPC, 2021-22 Income Tax

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. a. The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to

any lender during the current financial year.

b. The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The Company has applied term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. The Company has not utilised funds raised on short term basis, for long term purposes.

e. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. a. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, monies raised by the Company by way of initial public offer in FY 2021-22 and term loans were applied for the purpose for which they were raised, though idle/surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilization have been gainfully invested in liquid investments payable on demand. The maximum amount of idle/surplus funds invested during the year was 988.98 lakhs of which Rs. Nil was outstanding at the end of the year.

b. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a. To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report).

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto March 31, 2024

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the company as of now, Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year

