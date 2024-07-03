Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,890
Prev. Close₹1,881.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹205.9
Day's High₹1,940
Day's Low₹1,788
52 Week's High₹2,135
52 Week's Low₹606.09
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,590.28
P/E109.99
EPS17.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
5.57
3.1
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.21
5
1.27
0.15
Net Worth
53.21
10.57
4.37
0.16
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
69.05
24.14
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
69.05
24.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.24
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sahana Systems Ltd
Summary
Sahana Systems Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of M/s. Oceans Technologies through Partnership Deed dated March 1, 2013. Further, name of the Partnership Firm changed from M/s Oceans Technologies to M/s Sahana System on April 30, 2019 and Firm was converted into Private Company and incorporated as Sahana System Private Limited on February 20, 2020 pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC, Ahmedabad. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Company on March 31, 2022 as as Sahana System Limited dated April 5, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of offering IT related services including web app development, mobile app development, AI & ML development, ChatBot development, product prototyping, graphics designing, UI / UX design, SEO & ASO, digital marketing, website & application migration, cyber security and outsourcing of IT services in some industries like healthcare, surveillance, retail, education / e learning, restaurants, banking, media & entertainment and fintech. Apart from these, it trade in hardware instruments related to Franking Machines / Computers / LED / Laptops. It regularly track new technologies, industry segments and market trends in the IT solutions market.The Partnership Firm commenced its business effective from November 1, 2012. The Company Promoter, Pratik Kakadia joined thePartnership Firm on June 7, 2014, as an Incoming partner. The Promoter, along with his mother Shardaben Kakadia, acquired 100%
Read More
The Sahana Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1810.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahana Systems Ltd is ₹1590.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sahana Systems Ltd is 109.99 and 13.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahana Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahana Systems Ltd is ₹606.09 and ₹2135 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sahana Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 154.14%, 6 Month at 8.66%, 3 Month at 47.19% and 1 Month at 29.77%.
