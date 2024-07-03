iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sahana Systems Ltd Share Price

1,810.15
(-3.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,890
  • Day's High1,940
  • 52 Wk High2,135
  • Prev. Close1,881.95
  • Day's Low1,788
  • 52 Wk Low 606.09
  • Turnover (lac)205.9
  • P/E109.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS17.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,590.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sahana Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,890

Prev. Close

1,881.95

Turnover(Lac.)

205.9

Day's High

1,940

Day's Low

1,788

52 Week's High

2,135

52 Week's Low

606.09

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,590.28

P/E

109.99

EPS

17.11

Divi. Yield

0

Sahana Systems Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Sahana Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sahana Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:59 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.96%

Institutions: 0.96%

Non-Institutions: 41.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sahana Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8

5.57

3.1

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.21

5

1.27

0.15

Net Worth

53.21

10.57

4.37

0.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

69.05

24.14

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

69.05

24.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.24

0

View Annually Results

Sahana Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sahana Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sahana Systems Ltd

Summary

Sahana Systems Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of M/s. Oceans Technologies through Partnership Deed dated March 1, 2013. Further, name of the Partnership Firm changed from M/s Oceans Technologies to M/s Sahana System on April 30, 2019 and Firm was converted into Private Company and incorporated as Sahana System Private Limited on February 20, 2020 pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC, Ahmedabad. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Company on March 31, 2022 as as Sahana System Limited dated April 5, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of offering IT related services including web app development, mobile app development, AI & ML development, ChatBot development, product prototyping, graphics designing, UI / UX design, SEO & ASO, digital marketing, website & application migration, cyber security and outsourcing of IT services in some industries like healthcare, surveillance, retail, education / e learning, restaurants, banking, media & entertainment and fintech. Apart from these, it trade in hardware instruments related to Franking Machines / Computers / LED / Laptops. It regularly track new technologies, industry segments and market trends in the IT solutions market.The Partnership Firm commenced its business effective from November 1, 2012. The Company Promoter, Pratik Kakadia joined thePartnership Firm on June 7, 2014, as an Incoming partner. The Promoter, along with his mother Shardaben Kakadia, acquired 100%
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sahana Systems Ltd share price today?

The Sahana Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1810.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sahana Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahana Systems Ltd is ₹1590.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sahana Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sahana Systems Ltd is 109.99 and 13.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sahana Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahana Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahana Systems Ltd is ₹606.09 and ₹2135 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sahana Systems Ltd?

Sahana Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 154.14%, 6 Month at 8.66%, 3 Month at 47.19% and 1 Month at 29.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sahana Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sahana Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.00 %
Institutions - 0.96 %
Public - 41.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sahana Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.