Sahana Systems Ltd Summary

Sahana Systems Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of M/s. Oceans Technologies through Partnership Deed dated March 1, 2013. Further, name of the Partnership Firm changed from M/s Oceans Technologies to M/s Sahana System on April 30, 2019 and Firm was converted into Private Company and incorporated as Sahana System Private Limited on February 20, 2020 pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC, Ahmedabad. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Company on March 31, 2022 as as Sahana System Limited dated April 5, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of offering IT related services including web app development, mobile app development, AI & ML development, ChatBot development, product prototyping, graphics designing, UI / UX design, SEO & ASO, digital marketing, website & application migration, cyber security and outsourcing of IT services in some industries like healthcare, surveillance, retail, education / e learning, restaurants, banking, media & entertainment and fintech. Apart from these, it trade in hardware instruments related to Franking Machines / Computers / LED / Laptops. It regularly track new technologies, industry segments and market trends in the IT solutions market.The Partnership Firm commenced its business effective from November 1, 2012. The Company Promoter, Pratik Kakadia joined thePartnership Firm on June 7, 2014, as an Incoming partner. The Promoter, along with his mother Shardaben Kakadia, acquired 100% stake of the Partnership Firm. In 2020, the Company established the distribution business in Hardware trading service. It also act as the link between the IT manufacturers / developers and end users and other reseller.The Company made an Initial Public Offer for 24,25,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 32.74 Crore in June, 2023.Company further acquired 100% equity shares of Softvan Private Limited and Softvan Labs Private Limited making them the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company in August, 2023.