|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Oct 2024
|3 Nov 2024
|Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 03, 2024 Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 03, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/11/2024) Sahana System Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Scrutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
|EGM
|2 Apr 2024
|2 May 2024
|Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 02, 2024. Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 02, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024) SAHANA SYSTEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 02-May-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/04/2024) Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on May 02, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/04/2024) Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 02, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/05/2024)
