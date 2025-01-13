iifl-logo-icon 1
Sahana Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

1,820
(-3.25%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8

5.57

3.1

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.21

5

1.27

0.15

Net Worth

53.21

10.57

4.37

0.16

Minority Interest

Debt

12.64

4.77

5.13

7.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

65.85

15.34

9.5

7.39

Fixed Assets

14.46

0.94

0.85

0.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

15

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.01

Networking Capital

11.75

14.3

8.54

6.74

Inventories

12.52

13.17

8.46

6.91

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

12.4

7.2

4.8

0.15

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.51

2.71

0.04

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-17.21

-4.73

-3.28

-0.06

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.47

-4.05

-1.48

-0.27

Cash

24.64

0.11

0.1

0.01

Total Assets

65.85

15.35

9.49

7.4

