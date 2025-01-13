Sahana Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
5.57
3.1
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.21
5
1.27
0.15
Net Worth
53.21
10.57
4.37
0.16
Minority Interest
Debt
12.64
4.77
5.13
7.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
65.85
15.34
9.5
7.39
Fixed Assets
14.46
0.94
0.85
0.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
15
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
11.75
14.3
8.54
6.74
Inventories
12.52
13.17
8.46
6.91
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.4
7.2
4.8
0.15
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.51
2.71
0.04
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-17.21
-4.73
-3.28
-0.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.47
-4.05
-1.48
-0.27
Cash
24.64
0.11
0.1
0.01
Total Assets
65.85
15.35
9.49
7.4
No Record Found
