Sahana Systems Ltd Management Discussions

KEY ECONOMIC AND INDUSTRY TRENDS

The IT & BPM sector has become one of the most significant growth catalysts for the Indian economy, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP and public welfare. The IT industry accounted for 7.5% of India’s GDP in FY23, and it is expected to contribute 10% to India’s GDP by 2025.

As innovative digital applications permeate sector after sector, India is now prepared for the next phase of growth in its IT revolution. India is viewed by the rest of the world as having one of the largest Internet user bases and the cheapest Internet rates, with 76 crore citizens now having access to the Internet.

The current emphasis is on the production of significant economic value and citizen empowerment, thanks to a solid foundation of digital infrastructure and enhanced digital access provided by the Digital India Programme. India is one of the countries with the quickest pace of digital adoption. This was accomplished through a mix of government action, commercial innovation and investment, and new digital applications that are already improving and permeating a variety of activities and different forms of work, thus having a positive impact on the daily lives of citizens.

India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers in the world over the next 10-15 years, backed by its robust democracy and strong partnerships.

The importance of technology in our modern world means that the technology industry is a true force to be reckoned with. The sheer size of the industry makes it one of the dominant sectors in the global economy, and the rapid growth and rate of change within the industry make it a central player in developing business standards and regulations. The impact of technology goes far beyond the core tech industry, though. While there are myriad opportunities directly related to digital product development or service delivery, there are countless more opportunities opening up around the world as technology influences every business and every industry vertical.

India is the topmost offshoring destination for IT companies across the world. Having proven its capabilities in delivering both on-shore and off-shore services to global clients, emerging technologies now offer an entire new gamut of opportunities for top IT firms in India.

According to the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the Indian IT industry’s revenue touched US$ 227 billion in FY22, a 15.5% YoY growth and was estimated to have touched US$ 245 billion in FY23.

The IT spending in India is estimated to record a double-digit growth of 11.1% in 2024, totalling US$ 138.6 billion up from US$ 124.7 billion last year.

The Indian software product industry is expected to reach US$ 100 billion by 2025. Indian companies are focusing on investing internationally to expand their global footprint and enhance their global delivery centres.

The data annotation market in India stood at US$ 250 million in FY20, of which the US market contributed 60% to the overall value. The market is expected to reach US$ 7 billion by 2030 due to accelerated domestic demand for AI.

Indias IT industry is likely to hit the US$ 350 billion mark by 2026 and contribute 10% towards the countrys gross domestic product (GDP), Infomerics Ratings said in a report.

As an estimate, India’s IT export revenue rose by 9% in constant currency terms to US$ 194 billion in FY23. Exports from the Indian IT services industry stood at US$ 199 billion in FY24.

The export of IT services has been the major contributor, accounting for more than 53% of total IT exports (including hardware).

BPM and engineering and R&D (ER&D) and software products exports accounted for 22% and 25%, respectively of total IT exports during FY23.

The IT industry added 2.9 lakh new jobs taking the industry’s workforce tally to 5.4 million people in FY23.

BUSINESS SEGMENT

We have been certified as CMMI Maturity Level 3 in E-Commerce department by Equalitas Certifications Limited, a CMMI Institute Partner and we have also received ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 accreditation from Equalitas Certifications Limited. Our Company is also recognized as a start up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry Commerce & Industry vide certificate no. DIPP57260. The recognition certificate is valid for 10 years from the date of incorporation of the Company till up to February 19, 2030. The Company registered under "IT Services" Industry and "Product Development" sector.

We are engaged in the business of offering IT related services including web app development, mobile application development, AI & ML development, ChatBot development, product prototyping, graphics designing, UI / UX design, SEO & ASO, digital marketing, website & application migration, cyber security and outsourcing of IT services. Some of the industries we cater to includes healthcare, surveillance, retail, education / e learning, restaurants, banking, media & entertainment and fintech We are also engaged in the trading of hardware instruments related to Franking Machines Computers / LED / Laptops. So far, we have been successful in getting repeated order from our clients.

The Company operates in the following segments:

Period Total IT Services Hardware Trading Revenue (Rs. In Lakhs) Revenue (Rs. In Lakhs) Contribution in revenue from operations Revenue (Rs. In Lakhs) Contribution in revenue from operations FY 2022 1,217.40 835.38 68.62% 382.02 31.38% FY 2023 2,414.23 1,135.51 47.03% 1,278.72 52.97% FY 2024 5,367.46 5,136.66 95.70% 230.80 04.30%

Our Business Segments

1. Web app development

2. Mobile application development

3. AI & ML Development

4. ChatBot Development

5. Product prototyping

6. Graphics designing

7. UI/UX design

8. SEO & ASO

9. Digital Marketing

10. Website & Application Migration

11. Cyber Security

12. Hardware Trading

Our Competitive Strengths

1. End to end IT services

2. Leveraging the experience of out Promoter

3. Quality of Services

4. Certifications, Awards and Accreditations

Our Business Strategy

1. Expand our domestic and international presence

2. Focus on new service offerings and technology enabled through innovation

3. Enhancing Operating Effectiveness and Efficiency

4. Enter into growing Electric Vehicle Industry

KEY FACTORS AFFECTING THE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our Company’s future results of operations could be affected potentially by the following factors:

1. Changes in Laws and Regulations that apply to our Industry.

2. Changes in Fiscal, Economic or Political conditions in India

3. Company’s inability to retain experienced staff.

4. Failure to adapt the changing technology in our industry of operation may adversely affect our business.

5. Failure to comply with regulations prescribed by authorities of the jurisdiction in which we operate.

6. Competition with existing and new entrants

7. Reduction of the subcontract from the big contracting Company.

CUSTOMERS OF THE COMPANY

Our top ten customers contribute to 89.08%, 82.00% and 91.46% of our revenue from operations for the financial year ended Financial Year 2024, Financial Year 2023, and Financial Year 2022 respectively. The loss of a significant client would have a material adverse effect on our financial results. We cannot assure you that we can maintain the historical levels of business from these clients or that we will be able to replace these clients in case we lose any of them. Furthermore, major events affecting our clients, such as bankruptcy, change of management, mergers and acquisitions could adversely impact our business. If any of our major clients becomes bankrupt or insolvent, we may lose some or all of our business from that client and our receivable from that client would increase and may have to be written off, adversely impacting our financial condition and profitability.

A customers decision to purchase our services or products often involves a comprehensive implementation process across the customer’s network(s) which includes customer education, evaluation by a number of employees in our customers’ organization and, often, a significant strategic or operational decision by our customers. Our sales efforts involve educating our customers about the use and benefits of our products and solutions, including any potential cost savings achievable by organization that partner with us

STRATEGIC RESPONSES TO OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

OPPORTUNITY / THREAT SAHANA APPROACH Competition We face competition from various organized and unorganized players in the market. Competition emerges from small as well as big players operating in the IT industry. The organized players in the industry compete with each other by providing low- rated product, high quality, consistent and time bound products and value-added services. We believe the principal elements of competition in our business are consistent and quality products, their prioritized production and delivery and strong relations with suppliers. We do not have formal agreement with customers and thus they may procure from other suppliers. Some of players may already have a robust procurement network and develop better relations with customers, which could impact our revenue and profitability. In the future, we may also face competition from new entrants in the segment EFT>Insurance We maintain insurance coverage on our office premises / meeting rooms etc. We believe that we maintain all material insurance policies that are customary for companies operating in our industry. The insurance policies are reviewed periodically to ensure that the coverage is adequate. Our insurance policies are generally annual policies that we renew regularly. Although we attempt to limit and mitigate our liability for damages our insurance may not be enforceable in all instances, or the limitations of liability may not protect us from entire liability for damages. Growth in the Indian economy General economic conditions in India have a significant impact on our results of operations. The Indian economy has grown rapidly over the past decade and is expected to continue to grow in the future. We believe growth in the overall economy has driven, and will drive, the underlying demand for our products.

RISK AND CONCERN

The risk management function is integral to the company and its objectives includes ensuring that critical risk are identified continuously, monitored and managed effectively in order to protect the company’s business. However, the changes in the tax laws, Government policies and regulatory requirement might affect the company’s business. The management has laid down robust risk management framework essential for identification, assessment, monitoring and mitigation of various risks to ensure smooth flow of operations adhering to stringent guidelines.

OUTLOOK

The profit margins in the industry are high. However, the Company has taken required remedial measures. The Company is confident to meet the challenges with its strength in marketing network, its strategic planning, Research & Development and cost reduction exercise.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

The discussions in this section relate to the Rupee-denominated financial results pertaining to the year that ended March 31, 2024. The financial statements of Sahana System Limited are prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (referred to as ‘Ind AS’) prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended from time to time. Significant accounting policies used in the preparation of the financial statements are disclosed in the notes to the financial statements. The following table gives an overview of the financial results of the company:

(Rs in Lakhs except EPS)

F.Y 2023-24 F.Y 2022-23 Revenue % of Revenue Growth Revenue % Revenue of Revenue from operations 5,367.46 99.65% 2.22 Times 2,414.23 100% Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (before other income) 1909.66 35.45% 1.97 Times 967.46 40.07% Profit Before Tax (PBT) 1888.72 35.06% 2.13 Times 886.19 36.71% Earnings per share (in Rs.) 20 - 1.74 Times 11.48 -

ANALYSIS OF REVENUE GROWTH

On a reported basis, SSL’ revenue grew 2.22 Times in FY 2024, compared to the prior year.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

2023-24 2022-23 Debtors Turnover Ratio 5.48 4.02 Inventory Turnover Ratio N.A. Debt Service Coverage Ratio 183.78 9.92 Current Ratio 1.48 1.71 Debt Equity Ratio 0.24 0.45 Trade Payable turnover Ratio 2.95 4.66 Net Profit Margin 0.28 0.26 Return on Equity Ratio 0.47 0.83 Return on Capital Employed 0.29 0.56 P/E Ratio 0.87 0.87 Return on Investment 0.00 0.00

DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH A DETAILED EXPLANATION THEREOF:

F.Y 2023-24 is a landmark year for your company, as the company got listed on NSE (National Stock Exchange) having completed a successful IPO by raising Rs. 32.73 Crore which received a strong support from investors at large i.e. Indian as well as International investors. The Company has incurred the 2.13 times more profit during the year as compare to last year by expanding the business.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & RISK MANAGEMENT

The Internal Control System facilitates the effectiveness and efficiency of Company operations and ensures the reliability of financial information and compliance with laws and regulations. In particular, the accounting control system is an important element of the Internal Control System as it helps ensure that the Company is not exposed to excessive financial risks and that financial internal and external reporting is reliable.

Your Company has robust internal audit and control systems. They are responsible for independently evaluating the adequacy of internal controls and provide assurance those operations and business units adhere to internal policies, processes and procedures as well as regulatory and legal requirements. Internal audit team defines and review scope, coordinates and conducts risk based internal audits with quarterly frequency across Company through their audit firm. Existing audit procedures are reviewed periodically to enhance effectiveness, usefulness and timeliness. The Internal control procedures include proper authorization and adherence to authorization matrix, segregation of roles and responsibilities, physically verification, checks and balances and preventive checks on Compliance risk and overseeing of periodical financials etc.

Internal audit entails risk assessment and detailed verification of processes, adequacy of maintenance of accounting records, documentation and supporting, authorizations, review of internal controls, compliance with management policies and laid down procedures, compliance with applicable accounting standards and to verify adherence with applicable statutes, rules, regulation, byelaws, and circulars of the relevant statutory and regulatory authorities.

Your Company continuously monitors and revisits the risks associated with its business. It has institutionalized the procedure for identifying, minimizing and mitigating risks and the same are reviewed periodically. The Companys Structured Risk Management Process attempts to provide confidence to the stakeholders that the Companys risks are known and well managed. The management of the Company has identified some of the major areas of concern having inherent risk, viz. Client Concentration, Technology Risks and Credit Control. The processes relating to minimizing the above risks have already been put in place at different levels of management. The management of the Company reviews the risk management processes and implementation of risk mitigation plans. The processes are continuously improved. Risk Management comprises three key components which are as below:

Risk identification

Risk assessment and mitigation Risk monitoring and assurance

The risk mitigation plans are reviewed regularly by the Management and Audit Committee of your Company.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company takes pride in the commitment, competence and dedication of its employees in all areas of the business. The Company has a structured induction process at all locations and management development programs to upgrade skills of managers. Objective appraisal systems based on key result areas (KRAs) are in place for senior management staff. Human resource is considered as key to the future growth strategy of the Company and looks upon to focus its efforts to further align human resource policies, processes and initiatives to meet its business needs. In order to focus on keeping employees abreast of technological and technical developments, the Company provides opportunity for training and learning. The overall Industrial relations atmosphere continued to be cordial.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Company’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied therein. Important factors that could make a difference include cyclical demand and pricing in the Company’s principal markets, changes in Government regulations and tax regime, economic developments within India and other ancillary factors.