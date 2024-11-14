iifl-logo-icon 1
Sahana Systems Ltd Board Meeting

Sahana Systems CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half yearended 30th September, 2024.2) To discuss and consider the acquisition of equity stake in M/s. Applie Infosol Private Limited.3) To consider and transact any other businesses; placed before the board with the permissionof the Chairman. Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Oct 202425 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 06, 2024 that the Board has considered and approved the acquisition of 51 % equity Stake in SOURCEVEDTECHNOLOGY PRIVATE LIMITED at a consideration as mentioned in Details Annexure A,through a share purchase agreement subject to applicable permissions from Shareholders andStock Exchange as required if any. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/10/2024)
Board Meeting17 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATION 29 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS ANDDISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS), REGULATIONS, 2015 Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 17, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 1 : 15, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 15 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 890 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Annoucement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
To discuss and consider changes in directors of the companyTo discuss and consider to reconstitute the committees of the company, if required. Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/06/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202411 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other agenda items including changes in management, reconstitution of committees and change in registered office Sahana System Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Apr 202427 Mar 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/04/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20249 Feb 2024
To consider Fund Raising SAHANA SYSTEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Feb-2024 to consider Fund raising. Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
To consider other business matters of the acquisition of equity stake in M/s. Machint Solutions Private Limited. Sahana System Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)

