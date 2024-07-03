iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Trident Techlabs Ltd Share Price

1,445.25
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,445.25
  • Day's High1,445.25
  • 52 Wk High1,447.25
  • Prev. Close1,376.45
  • Day's Low1,403
  • 52 Wk Low 125.2
  • Turnover (lac)2,699
  • P/E253.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,497.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Trident Techlabs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,445.25

Prev. Close

1,376.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2,699

Day's High

1,445.25

Day's Low

1,403

52 Week's High

1,447.25

52 Week's Low

125.2

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,497.55

P/E

253.96

EPS

5.42

Divi. Yield

0

Trident Techlabs Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Trident Techlabs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Trident Techlabs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:21 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.97%

Non-Promoter- 5.75%

Institutions: 5.75%

Non-Institutions: 26.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Trident Techlabs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.28

2.8

2.8

2.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.28

16.79

10.55

9.91

Net Worth

46.56

19.59

13.35

12.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

72.62

67.35

29.74

28.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

72.62

67.35

29.74

28.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.38

0.85

0.13

0.14

View Annually Results

Trident Techlabs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Trident Techlabs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

Sukesh Chandra Naithani

Managing Director

Praveen Kapoor

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sarad Chandra Naithani

Non Executive Director

Tushar Bhanudas Borole

Non Executive Director

George Anil Dsilva

Independent Director

Subhash Chand Gupta

Independent Director

Neha Nimesh Shah

Independent Director

Sweety

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Iram Naaz Anand

Non Executive Director

Subhash Chandra Sati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trident Techlabs Ltd

Summary

Trident Techlabs Limited was originally incorporated as Trident Techlabs Private Limited a Private Limited Company, dated May 9, 2000, issued by the Registrar of Companies, at New Delhi. Subsequently, the name of Company changed from Trident Techlabs Private Limited to Trident Techlabs Limited, upon conversion to Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on May 30, 2023.The Company created a milestone by venturing into providing of Engineering Solutions business in year 2001. It got into the business of providing Power Solutions in 2003; it started providing pre-packed tools for electrical motors & transformers in 2011; started onsite technical training to engineering Students in 2012; started serving overseas clientele in the Industrial manufacturing sector for electrical safety in 2014; started efficient electrical power management solutions in 2017 and thereafter, it got into the power sector to serve overseas power utilities; in year 2018, it launched mobile phone applications to provide power network management solutions.The Company offer custom-built technology solutions to corporates in the aerospace, defence, automotive, telecom, medical,semiconductor and power distribution sectors. It operate into two business verticals i.e. Engineering Solutions and Power System Solutions.Their Engineering Solutions encompasses a diverse spectrum of solutions viz. system-level electronics design, chip-level electronics design, embedded design, hyd
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Trident Techlabs Ltd share price today?

The Trident Techlabs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1445.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trident Techlabs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trident Techlabs Ltd is ₹2497.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trident Techlabs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trident Techlabs Ltd is 253.96 and 51.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trident Techlabs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trident Techlabs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trident Techlabs Ltd is ₹125.2 and ₹1447.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trident Techlabs Ltd?

Trident Techlabs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1054.26%, 6 Month at 46.66%, 3 Month at 55.05% and 1 Month at 20.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trident Techlabs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trident Techlabs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.97 %
Institutions - 5.75 %
Public - 26.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Trident Techlabs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.