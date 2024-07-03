Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,445.25
Prev. Close₹1,376.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,699
Day's High₹1,445.25
Day's Low₹1,403
52 Week's High₹1,447.25
52 Week's Low₹125.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,497.55
P/E253.96
EPS5.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.28
2.8
2.8
2.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.28
16.79
10.55
9.91
Net Worth
46.56
19.59
13.35
12.71
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
72.62
67.35
29.74
28.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
72.62
67.35
29.74
28.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.38
0.85
0.13
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
Sukesh Chandra Naithani
Managing Director
Praveen Kapoor
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sarad Chandra Naithani
Non Executive Director
Tushar Bhanudas Borole
Non Executive Director
George Anil Dsilva
Independent Director
Subhash Chand Gupta
Independent Director
Neha Nimesh Shah
Independent Director
Sweety
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Iram Naaz Anand
Non Executive Director
Subhash Chandra Sati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Trident Techlabs Limited was originally incorporated as Trident Techlabs Private Limited a Private Limited Company, dated May 9, 2000, issued by the Registrar of Companies, at New Delhi. Subsequently, the name of Company changed from Trident Techlabs Private Limited to Trident Techlabs Limited, upon conversion to Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on May 30, 2023.The Company created a milestone by venturing into providing of Engineering Solutions business in year 2001. It got into the business of providing Power Solutions in 2003; it started providing pre-packed tools for electrical motors & transformers in 2011; started onsite technical training to engineering Students in 2012; started serving overseas clientele in the Industrial manufacturing sector for electrical safety in 2014; started efficient electrical power management solutions in 2017 and thereafter, it got into the power sector to serve overseas power utilities; in year 2018, it launched mobile phone applications to provide power network management solutions.The Company offer custom-built technology solutions to corporates in the aerospace, defence, automotive, telecom, medical,semiconductor and power distribution sectors. It operate into two business verticals i.e. Engineering Solutions and Power System Solutions.Their Engineering Solutions encompasses a diverse spectrum of solutions viz. system-level electronics design, chip-level electronics design, embedded design, hyd
The Trident Techlabs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1445.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trident Techlabs Ltd is ₹2497.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trident Techlabs Ltd is 253.96 and 51.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trident Techlabs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trident Techlabs Ltd is ₹125.2 and ₹1447.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trident Techlabs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1054.26%, 6 Month at 46.66%, 3 Month at 55.05% and 1 Month at 20.47%.
