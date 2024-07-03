Trident Techlabs Ltd Summary

Trident Techlabs Limited was originally incorporated as Trident Techlabs Private Limited a Private Limited Company, dated May 9, 2000, issued by the Registrar of Companies, at New Delhi. Subsequently, the name of Company changed from Trident Techlabs Private Limited to Trident Techlabs Limited, upon conversion to Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on May 30, 2023.The Company created a milestone by venturing into providing of Engineering Solutions business in year 2001. It got into the business of providing Power Solutions in 2003; it started providing pre-packed tools for electrical motors & transformers in 2011; started onsite technical training to engineering Students in 2012; started serving overseas clientele in the Industrial manufacturing sector for electrical safety in 2014; started efficient electrical power management solutions in 2017 and thereafter, it got into the power sector to serve overseas power utilities; in year 2018, it launched mobile phone applications to provide power network management solutions.The Company offer custom-built technology solutions to corporates in the aerospace, defence, automotive, telecom, medical,semiconductor and power distribution sectors. It operate into two business verticals i.e. Engineering Solutions and Power System Solutions.Their Engineering Solutions encompasses a diverse spectrum of solutions viz. system-level electronics design, chip-level electronics design, embedded design, hydraulics/ pneumatic system, system modeling, reliability and quality, design automation, power electronics, PCB designing and electromagnetic simulations. There design services include consulting and engineering services that help companies innovate better with services spanning the entire product development lifecycle, including strategy and user research, design and engineering, pre-launch testing and post-launch maintenance, and service delivery and optimization. Secondly, the Power Solutions help power distribution utilities who face new challenges due to the ever-changing nature of the industry and the increasing pressure on network reliability. Power Systems Solutions Division develop expertise in areas like transmission planning and operations, power distribution solutions, integration and energy storage solutions, substation design solutions and power cable solutions. The Company propose Public Offer of issuing 50,00,000 Equity Shares thru Fresh Issue.