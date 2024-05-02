To the Members of Trident Techlabs Limited (formerly known as Trident Techlabs Private Limited)

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the financial statements of Trident Techlabs Limited (“the Company”) (formerly known as Trident Techlabs Private Limited), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit statement for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, and Statement of Profit and Loss & Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has not taken any impact of litigations pending in the Honble High court of Delhi in their financial statements. (Refer the note-37 to the financial statements);

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate

Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on such audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013”, hence clause not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For APV & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN: 0123143W

CA Vikesh Bansal Partner M.No: 096225

Place: New Delhi Date: 02/05/2024

UDIN: 24096225BKEGOZ7201

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure “A” referred to in Clause 1 of “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” Paragraph of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Trident Techlabs Limited (formerly known as Trident Techlabs Private Limited) on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

(i)(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipments & Intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipments have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) As per the information and explanations provided to us, title deeds of immovable property are in the name of the company.

(d) As per the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets during the year, hence this clause is not applicable on company.

(e) As per the Information and explanations provided to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the “Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, hence not commented upon.

(ii)(a) As per the Information provided to us, the Company has carried out physical verification of inventories at regular interval during the period covered by the report. The procedures adopted for such physical verification is adequate commensurate with the nature and size of the company and no material discrepancies were observed during physical verification of inventories.

(ii)(b) During the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR 5 crores, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in variance with the unaudited books of account. Also refer Note 25 to the financial statements.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured to any companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of para 3(iii) (a) to (f) of the order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account, we report that the provision under section 185 & 186 of Companies Act 2013, as amended from time to time are been complied.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public as enunciated under section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules there under. The Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal, Reserve Bank of India, Court or any other Tribunal has not passed any order against the company during the period covered by the report.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 read with The Companies (Cost Accounting Records) Rules, 2013 as made applicable w.e.f 01.04.2014 in respect of companys business activity. Therefore, in our opinion, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(vii)(a)The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, service tax, cess, VAT and other material statutory dues applicable to company. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, cess, VAT and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii)(b)According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, service tax, Legal disputed cases and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix)(a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks as at March 31, 2024.

(ix)(b) Since the company has not defaulted in payments to bank or financials institution, hence clause (b) is not applicable upon the company.

(ix)(c) As per the information provided to us, the fresh term loans taken by the company have been utilised for the purpose for which the same was obtained during the year.

(ix)(d) As per the information provided to us, short term funds have not been utilised for long term purpose.

(ix)(e) As per the information provided to us, the company has not taken any loans/funds from any entity to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(ix)(f) As per the information provided to us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

(x)(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has raised moneys by way of initial public offer on dated 29th December, 2024 of 45,80,000 shares of face value of INR 10 each for cash at a price of INR

35/- per equity Share including a share premium of INR 25/- per equity share (the “issue price”) aggregating to INR 1603 lakhs (“the issue”) and fund has been used for the purpose for which it has been issued.

(x)(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has raised moneys by way of preferential allotment of shares through private placement during the year and funds has been used for the purpose for which it has been issued.

(xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xi)(a) to (xi)(c) of the order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

(xii)(a) In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(xii)(b) We have considered internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under the audit.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xiii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors during the year. And hence, the provisions of Sec 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable upon the company.

(xvi) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. (xvii) The company has not incurred any cash losses in the current and immediately preceeding financial years, and accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xvii) of the order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the board of directors and management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainity exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all the liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet due date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has spent the amount as specified under Sec 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 for the CSR Activities during the year and accordingly, reporting under Clause (xx(b)) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xxi) There has been no qualification or adverse remarks by the auditors in the CARO reports of companies included in the consolidated financial statements of the company.

For APV & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN: 0123143W

______________________________ CA Vikesh Bansal Partner M.No: 096225

Place: New Delhi Date: 02/05/2024

UDIN: 24096225BKEGOZ7201

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Trident Techlabs Limited (‘the Company) (formerly known as Trident Techlabs Private Limited) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial control over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For APV & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 123143W

CA Vikesh Bansal Partner Membership Number: 096225

Place: New Delhi Date: 02/05/2024