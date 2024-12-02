|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 Dec 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|Board meeting to consider Fund Raising through preferential issue Trident Techlabs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 02, 2024 for Preferential issue. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Trident Techlabs Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Trident Techlabs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Trident Techlabs Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Trident Techlabs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 29, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|Trident Techlabs Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 09, 2024.
