To,

The Members,

TRIDENT TECHLABS LIMITED

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the 24th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The Companys financial performance for the year under review along with previous years figures is given hereunder: (Rounded off to Lakhs.)

PARTICULARS FOR THE YEAR FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON ENDED ON 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Net Income from Business Operations 7262.06 6734.71 Other Income 38.33 85.23 Total Income 7300.39 6819.95 Total Expenses except depreciation and tax 5998.49 6090.29 Profit / (loss) before depreciation & tax 1226.90 557.82 Less Depreciation 37.50 85.92 Profit before Tax 1264.40 643.74 Less Tax Expenses: 327.65 177.05 Net Profit after Tax 936.75 466.69

STATE OF AFFAIRS:

The Company operates within the global technology solutions industry, catering to key sectors such as aerospace, defense, automotive, telecom, medical, semiconductor, and power distribution. These industries are experiencing rapid transformation, driven by the demand for innovation, efficiency, and enhanced performance.

In the aerospace and defense sectors, there is a strong focus on modernizing systems, while the automotive industry is swiftly moving towards electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies. The telecom sector is witnessing significant growth with the deployment of 5G technology, and the semiconductor industry is facing unprecedented demand across multiple applications. Meanwhile, the medical sectors technology needs are expanding, particularly with advancements in medical devices and diagnostics, and the power distribution industry is transitioning towards smart grids and renewable energy integration.

There has been no change in the Companys business operations during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

The highlights of the Companys performance are as under:

The Company has earned a total income of INR 7300.39/-Lakhs in financial year 2023-24 as compared to Rs. INR 6819.95/-Lakhs in the previous year.

Total expenditure for the period ended as at March 31st, 2024 amounted to INR 6035.99/-Lakhs as compared to Rs. INR 6176.21/-Lakhs in the previous year.

The Earning Before Tax (EBT) for the year ended March 31st, 2024 amounted to INR 1264.40/-Lakhs as compared to INR 643.74/-Lakhs in the previous year.

The Net Profit for the year ended March 31 st, 2024 amounted to INR 936.75/-Lakhs as compared to Profit of Rs. INR 466.69/-Lakhs in the previous year.

Your directors are hopeful to exploit the present resources in an efficient manner and achieve even better results than this in the future through better planning, latest technology and efficient management techniques.

SHARE CAPITAL AND CHANGES THEREON:

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 was INR 18,00,00,000/- divided into 1,80,00,000 Equity shares. The Paid-up share capital of the Company as on 31 st March, 2024 was INR 17,28,10,640/- divided into 1,72,81,064 Equity Shares.

- Increase in Authorised Share Capital:

During the year company has increased its authorized capital from INR 5,00,00,000/- (Five Crores Rupees) to INR 18,00,00,000/- (Eighteen Crores Rupees), which was approved by the members of the company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 28, 2023.

- Increase in Paid Up Share Capital:

During the y e a r the P a id-up Share Capital of the Company was increased from INR 2,79,67,900/-(Two crores Seventy Nine Sixty Seven Thousand Nine Hundred Rupees) to INR 17,28,10,640/-(Seventeen Crores Twenty Eight Lakhs Ten thousand Sixty Four) by following ways; a) During the year c ompany has a llotted the 8 9,49,728 (Eighty-Nine Lakh F orty-Nine Thousand Seven Hundred Twenty-Eight) Equity Shares of INR 10/- each through Bonus Issue vide Allotment Resolution dated 28th August, 2023. b) During the year company has allotted the 9,54,546 (Nine Lakh Fifty-Four Thousand Five Hundred Forty-Six) Equity Shares of INR 10/- each through private placement vide Allotment Resolution dated 09th September, 2023. c) During the year company has allotted the 45,80,000 (Forty Five Lakh Eighty Thousand) Equity Shares of INR 10/- each through Initial Public offer vide Allotment Resolution dated 27th December 2023.

LISTING INFORMATION

The E q uity S hares in the Company are listed with NSE EMERGE Platform and in dematerialized form. The ISIN No. of the Company is INE0QD201012.

RESERVES

The Board of Directors has decided to retain the entire amount of profits in the profit and loss account.

DIVIDEND

To conserve the resources for future growth of the company, your directors do not propose any dividend for the current year. Your Companys policy on Dividend Distribution is available at https://www.tridenttechlabs.com/investor-charter.php

th

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended,

(‘Rules), the dividends, unclaimed for a consecutive period of seven years from the date of transfer to the Unpaid Dividend Account of the Company are liable to be transferred to IEPF. Further, the shares (excluding the disputed cases having specific orders of the Court, Tribunal or any Statutory Authority restraining such transfer) pertaining to which dividend remains unclaimed for a period of continuous seven years from the date of transfer of the dividend to the unpaid dividend account are also mandatorily required to be transferred to the IEPF established by the Central Government.

Any person whose unclaimed dividend and shares pertaining thereto, matured deposits, matured debentures, application money due for refund, or interest thereon, sale proceeds of fractional shares, redemption proceeds of preference shares, amongst others has been transferred to the IEPF Fund can claim their due amount from the IEPF Authority by making an electronic application in e-form IEPF-5. Upon submitting a duly completed form, Shareholders are required to take a print of the same and send physical copy duly signed along with requisite documents as specified in the form to the attention of the Nodal Officer, at the Registered Office of the Company. The e-form can be downloaded from the website of Ministry of Corporate Affairs www.iepf.gov.in.

Shareholders are requested to get in touch with the RTA for encashing the unclaimed dividend/interest/principal amount, if any, standing to the credit of their account.

During the year, no amount of unclaimed dividend has been transferred to IEPF.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Holding, Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company.

STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

The Company has laid down the procedure to inform the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures. These procedures are reviewed by the Board from time to time to ensure that there is timely identification and assessment of risks, measures to mitigate them, and mechanisms for their proper and timely monitoring and reporting.

The Company has also adopted and implemented a risk management policy which identifies major risks which may threaten the existence of the Company. The same has also been adopted by your Board and is also subject to its review from time to time. The Risk Management Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.tridenttechlabs.com/

The Company does not fall under the ambit of top 1000 listed entities, determined on the basis of market capitalization as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, compliance under Regulation 21 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate system of internal control to safeguard and protect from loss, unauthorized use or disposition of its assets. All the transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported to the Management. The Company is following all the applicable

Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and reporting financial statements.

The internal auditor of the company Ms. Shrey Jain, Chartered Accountants, checks and verifies the internal control and monitors them in accordance with policy adopted by the company from time to time. The Company continues to ensure proper and adequate systems and procedures commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

STATUTORY AUDITORS & THEIR REPORT:

The Auditor, M/s. APV & Associates Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 123143W) were appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold office from the 19th AGM to the 24th AGM of the company for a term of five years in terms of the first proviso to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Now, Board of Directors has proposed the reappointment of M/s. APV & Associates Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 123143W) in this ensuing Annual General Meeting as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a further period of Five financial years from 24th AGM to 29th AGM of the Company.

Further the observations of the Statutory Auditors, when read together with the relevant notes to the accounts and accounting policies are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comment.

There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Auditors Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

In pursuance to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.tridenttechlabs.com/

The functioning of the Whistle Blower mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee on regular basis. The employees of the Company are made aware of the said policy at the time of joining the Company.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Notification dated 28th August, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as published in the Gazette of India on 28th August, 2020, the details forming part of the extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9 is not required to be annexed herewith to this report. However, the Annual Return will be made available at the website of the Company at https://www.tridenttechlabs.com/

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. Himanshu S K Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT & OBSERVATIONS

The Secretarial Audit Report of Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as Annexure I.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Secretarial Auditor

Except: a. Company has on going Car Loan facility from Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited of which company has failed to register the Charge as per the provisions of section 77 of the companies Act, 2013.

Explanation: Inadvertently missed the registration of the charge, company has already filed for compounding of the same.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, the Corporate Governance Report regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance, is not applicable to the companies listed on SME Exchange of stock exchanges, therefore the said report is not applicable to your company.

MATERIAL CHANGES DURING THE YEAR

There were no material changes during the year, which may have adverse effect on the operations of the Company.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with related parties which may have potential conflict with the interest of the company at large. Your directors draw your attention to notes to the financial statements for detailed related parties transactions entered during the year.

Accordingly, as per third proviso to Section 188(1) of the Act, required approvals of the Board or Members/ Shareholders have been obtained for such transactions. However, as part of good corporate governance, all related party transactions covered under Section 188 of the Act are approved by the Audit committee.

The form AOC- 2 is attached as Annexure - II with this report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS / GUARANTEES / INVESTMENT

During the year under review, the Company has not provided any loan, guarantee, security or made any investment covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 to any person or other body corporate.

DEPOSITS

The Company, during the year, has not invited/ accepted any deposit other than the exempted deposit as prescribed under the provision of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed there under, as amended from time to time. Hence there are no particulars to report about the deposit falling under Rule 8 (5) (v) and (vi) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

However, during the financial year the Company has borrowed money(ies) from Directors of the Company in pursuant to Rule 2(c)(viii) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, amended from time to time, and said amount is not being given out of funds acquired by him/them by borrowing or accepting loans or deposits from others.

INSURANCE

The properties/assets of the Company are adequately insured.

PARTICULAR OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 in respect of employees of the Company, is enclosed as Annexure III and forms part of this Report.

Further, as per the provisions specified in Chapter XIII of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 none of the employees of the Company are in receipt of remuneration exceeding Rs. 1,02,00,000/- per annum, if employed for whole of the year or Rs. 8,50,000/- per month if employed for part of the year.

Further, the names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn are disclosed in Annexure IV and forms part of this Report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

During the year under review, no significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which impact the going concern status and companys operations.

DETAILS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are as follows:

Conservation of energy-

Even though its operations are not energy-intensive, significant measures are taken to reduce energy consumption by using energy-efficient equipment. The Company regularly reviews power consumption patterns across all locations and implement requisite improvements/changes in the process in order to optimize energy/ power consumption and thereby achieve cost savings. Energy costs comprise a very small part of the Companys total cost of operations. However, as a part of the Companys conservation of energy programme, the management has appealed to all the employees / workers to conserve energy.

Technology absorption- i. The efforts made towards technology absorption: Your Company remains committed to the ongoing absorption of technology to maintain its competitive edge in the EPC industry. Through strategic investments, R&D, and a focus on sustainability, the company continues to enhance its capabilities in delivering high-quality, innovative solutions in the power transmission and distribution sector. ii. The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution; The concerted efforts towards technology absorption have significantly contributed to your Companys growth and success in the EPC and power transmission and distribution sector. By leveraging advanced technologies, fostering innovation, and prioritizing sustainability, the company has enhanced its operational capabilities and established a strong foundation for continued excellence and leadership in the industry. iii. In case of imported technology- The Company has not imported any technology during the year; iv. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development. The Company has not expended any expenditure towards Research and Development during the year.

Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo-

The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and the Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows are as follows:

Particulars Current Year Previous Year (2023-24) (2022-23) (Rs.) (Rs.) C.I.F. Value of Imports NIL NIL F.O.B. Value of Exports NIL NIL

SEXUAL HARASSMENT

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place a new act The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 has been notified on 9th December, 2013. Under the said Act every company is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees during the year under review. The Company has adopted a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace and has set up Committee for implementation of said policy. During the year Company has not received any complaint of harassment.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFTER BALANCE SHEET DATE

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report Except: Appoinment of Ms. Subhash Chandra Sati (DIN :10602655) as Additional Non-Executive director Director as on 29th April, 2024.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the Company incurred CSR contribution of INR 5,34,286/- (Rupees Five Lakhs Thirty-Four Thousand Two Hundred Eighty-Six Only). The CSR initiatives of the Company were under the area of Promoting Education Activity, Education & Literacy, Health & Family Welfare and Eradicating hunger, poverty. Further, the information pursuant to Section 134(3)(O) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure V outlining the main initiatives during the year under review. Further, your Company has obtained certificate from Chief Financial Officer as required under Section 135, of the Companies Act, 2013.

CSR Policy of the Company The CSR Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at https://www.tridenttechlabs.com/

The projects that will be undertaken will be within the broad framework of Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013.

EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN

The Company has not provided stock options to any employee.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis as required in terms of the Listing Regulations is annexed to the report as Annexure VI and is incorporated herein by reference and forms an integral part of this report.

COST AUDITORS

Section 148 read with Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the Board of Directors of your company had not appointed Cost Auditor for obtaining Cost Compliance Report of the company for the financial year 2023-24.

A DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

a. RETIREMENT BY ROTATION:

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, Provisions of retire by rotation of Directors is applicable to the Company, accordingly appointment of Mr. Sukesh Chandra Naithani is proposed as director retirement by rotation in the 24th AGM of the Company.

DETAILS OF BOARD MEETINGS

During the year, 17 (Seventeen) number of Board meetings were held.

Sr. No. Date of Board Meeting Directors Present 1. 19.04.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 2. 20.04.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 3. 20.06.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 4. 14.07.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 5. 23.08.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 6. 26.08.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 4. George Anil Dsilva 5. Tushar Bhanudas Borole 7. 28.08.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 4. George Anil Dsilva 5. Tushar Bhanudas Borole 8 01.09.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 4. George Anil Dsilva 5. Tushar Bhanudas Borole 9 08.09.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 10 14.09.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 11 15.09.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 12 19.09.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 13 10.10.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 14 14.09.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 15 27.11.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 16 27.12.2023 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 17 09.02.2024 1. Sukesh Chandra Naithani 2. Praveen Kapoor 3. Sarad Chandra Naithani 4. Sweety 5. Subhash Chand Gupta 6. Neha Nimesh Shah 7. George Anil Dsilva 8. Tushar Bhanudas Borole

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

a) Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) & 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period; c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of your Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Annual Accounts had been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial control are adequate and operating effectively and;

f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively

b. Changes In Board of Directors & Key Managerial Personnel:

Following changes were occurred during the year in the composition of board of directors and key managerial personnel:

Sr. Name Of Director & Kmp DIN Date of Appointment Nature Of Change Date of Change Designation Designation 1 Sukesh Chandra Naithani 00034578 09/05/2000 Appointment 23/08/2023 CFO , CEO & Director 2 Praveen Kapoor 00037328 09/05/2000 Appointment 23/08/2023 Managing Director 3 George Anil Dsilva 08089504 19/03/2018 Appointment - Non-executive Director 4 Tushar Bhanudas Borole 08089502 19/03/2018 Appointment - Non-executive Director 5 Iram Naaz Anand - 23/08/2023 Appointment - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 6 Sarad Chandra Naithani 02829875 03/10/2008 Appointment 23/08/2023 Non-executive Director 7 Neha Nimesh Shah 08014722 29/08/2023 Appointment - Non- executive Director 8 Sweety 10299420 29/08/2023 Appointment - Non- executive Director 9 Subhash Chand Gupta 10298020 29/08/2023 Appointment - Non- executive Director

c. BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, had adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its own performance and as well as that of its committee and individual Directors, including the chairperson of the Board. The Exercise was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering the various aspects of the Boards functioning such as composition of board

& committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, governance issues etc.

The evaluation of the independent Directors was carried out by Board, except the independent Director being evaluated and the evaluation of chairperson and the non-independent Directors were carried out by the independent Directors.

d. REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, formulated criteria for determining, qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and also a policy for remuneration of directors, key managerial personnel and senior management. The policy is available at the website of company at https://www.tridenttechlabs.com/

e. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Your Company had received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed both under subsection (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 along with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as independent directors of the Company.

Independent Directors are familiarized with their roles, rights and responsibilities as well as with the nature of industry and business model through induction program at the time of their appointment as Directors and through presentations on economy & industry overview, key regulatory developments, strategy and performance which are made to the Directors from time to time.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

Matters of policy and other relevant and significant information are furnished regularly to the Board. To provide better Corporate Governance & transparency, currently, your Board has four (4) Committees viz., Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee to investigate various aspects for which they have been constituted. The Board fixes the terms of reference of Committees and delegate powers from time to time.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee comprises of 2 non-executive Independent Directors and 1 Non-Executive Director as its Members. The Chairman of the committee is Independent Director.

The primary objective of the Audit Committee is to monitor and provide an effective supervision of the Managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest levels of transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting. The Committee oversees the work carried out in the financial reporting process by the

Management, the statutory auditor and notes the processes and safeguards employed by each of them.

During the Financial year 2023-24, Three (3) meeting of audit committee held on 01.09.2023, 08.09.2023, 09.02.2024.

The Composition of Audit Committee and the details of meetings attended by members during the year are given below.

Name of the Director Designation in the Committee Nature of Directorship No. of Audit Committee Meetings Held & Entitled to Attend No. of Audit Committee Meetings Attended Ms. Sweety Chairman of Committee Non-Executive Independent Director 3 3 Mr. Subhash Chand Gupta Member Non-Executive Independent Director 3 3 Mr. Tushar Bhanudas Borole Member Non-Executive Director 3 3

RECOMMENDATIONS BY THE AUDIT COMMITTEE WHICH WERE NOT ACCEPTED BY THE BOARD ALONG WITH REASONS

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee are accepted and implemented by the Board of Directors.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of Independent Directors and non-executive Director as its members. The Chairman of the Committee is an Independent Director.

During the Financial year 2023-24, Two (2) meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held on 01.09.2023 and 02.09.2024.

The Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the details of meetings attended by members during the year are given below.

• Name of the Director Designation in the Committee Nature Directorship of No. Meetings Held Entitled Attend of No. of Meetings Attended & to Ms. Neha Nimesh Shah Chairman of Committee Non-Executive Independent Director 2 2 Mr. Subhash Chand Gupta Member Non-Executive Independent Director 2 2 Mr. George Anil Dsilva Member Non-Executive Director 2 2

The Nomination and remuneration policy available on the website of the company at https://www.tridenttechlabs.com/

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The stakeholder relationship committee comprises Non-executive Director, Whole-time Director and one Independent Director as its members. The Chairman of the Committee is a Non-Executive Director.

During the Financial year 2023-24, Two (2) meeting of Stakeholder Relationship Committee was held on 01.09.2023 and 02.09.2024.

The Composition of Stakeholder and Relationship Committee and the details of meetings attended by the members during the year are given below:

Name of the Director Designation in the Committee Nature of Directorship No. of Stakeholder Relationship Meetings Held & Entitled to Attend No. of Stakeholder Relationship Meetings Attended Mr. George Anil Dsilva Chairman of Non-Executive 2 2 Committee Director Mr. Subhash Chand Gupta Member Non-Executive Independent Director 2 2 Mr. Sukesh Kumar Naithani Member Executive Director 2 2

DISCLOSURES WITH RESPECT TO DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/ UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

a. aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the beginning of the year: Nil

b. number of shareholders who approached listed entity for transfer of shares from suspense account during the year: Nil

c. number of shareholders to whom share were transferred from suspense account during the year: Nil

d. aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the end of the year: Nil

e. voting rights on shares which remain frozen till the rightful owner of such shares claims the shares: Nil

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

Your company has adopted the "Code of Conduct on Prohibition of insider trading "and "Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel" for regulating the dissemination of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and trading in security by insiders.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

During the period under review, the personal and industrial relations with the employees remained cordial in all respects. The management has always carried out systematic appraisal of performance and imparted training at periodic intervals. The Company recognizes talent and has judiciously followed the principle of rewarding performance.

OTHER REGULATORY REQUIREMENT

The Company has been complied with all regulatory requirements of central government and state government and there were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals during the year impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

SEBI COMPLAINTS REDRESS SYSTEM (SCORES)

The investor complaints are processed in a centralized web-based complaints redress system. The salient features of this system are centralized database of all complaints, online upload of Action Taken Reports (ATRs) by the concerned companies and online viewing by investors of actions taken on the complaint and its status. Your Company has been registered on SCORES and makes every effort to resolve all investor complaints received through SCORES or otherwise within the statutory time limit from the receipt of the complaint. The Company has not received any complaint on the SCORES during financial year 2023-24.

INVESTOR GRIEVANCES REDRESSAL STATUS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there were no complaints or queries received from the shareholders of the Company. Company Secretary acts as the Compliance Officer of the Company is responsible for complying with the provisions of the Listing Regulations, requirements of securities laws and SEBI Insider Trading Regulations. The Investor can send their query to https://www.tridenttechlabs.com/

COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECRETARIAL STANDARD

The Company has in place proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the applicable secretarial standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

There were no applications which are made by or against the company under The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your directors thank the various Central and State Government Departments, Organizations and Agencies for the continued help and co-operation extended by them. The Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. members, vendors, banks and other business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year. The Directors place on record their sincere appreciation to all employees of the Company for their unstinted commitment and continued contribution to the Company.