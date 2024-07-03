Summary

Trust Fintech Ltd (TFL) was originally incorporated on December 15, 1998 as a Private Limited Company as Trust Systems and Software (India) Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Trust Systems and Software (India) Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on September 29, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, the Company changed its name from Trust Systems and Software (India) Limited to Trust Fintech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on December 14, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Trust Fintech Limited is basically a Nagpur based SaaS Product focused company which has carved a niche in providing Core Banking Software, IT Solutions, ERP Implementation and Customized Software Solutions Development, SAP B1 and Offshore IT services for the BFSI Sector. The Company was founded by Mr. Hemant Chafale, Mr. Heramb Ramkrishna, Mr. Mandar Kishor Deo in delivering secured core banking solutions & world-class technology solutions to a virtually integrated banking and financial ecosystem. The Company is majorly involved into Implementation, and deployment of Core banking Software i.e. TrustBankCBS or MicroFinS. TrustBankCBS mainly serves the needs of medium to large banks & financial institutions and MicroFinS serves the needs of Small & growing Co-operat

