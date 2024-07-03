iifl-logo-icon 1
Trust Fintech Ltd Share Price

152.9
(-4.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:35 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open161.8
  • Day's High165
  • 52 Wk High316
  • Prev. Close160.7
  • Day's Low150
  • 52 Wk Low 136.2
  • Turnover (lac)102.74
  • P/E30.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)364.29
  • Div. Yield0
Trust Fintech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Trust Fintech Ltd Corporate Action

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

Trust Fintech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Trust Fintech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:01 PM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.87%

Foreign: 8.86%

Indian: 59.98%

Non-Promoter- 2.34%

Institutions: 2.34%

Non-Institutions: 28.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trust Fintech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.54

5.18

5.18

5.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.57

22

9.98

8.64

Net Worth

45.11

27.18

15.16

13.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Trust Fintech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trust Fintech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hemant Padmanabh Chafale

Whole Time Director

Mandar Kishor Deo

Whole Time Director

Heramb Ramkrishna Damle

Director & CFO

Anand Shanker Kane

Non Executive Director

Sandhya Narendra Gulhane

Independent Director

Nitin Dattatraya Alshi

Independent Director

Kapil Dilip Chandrayan

Independent Director

Prasad A Dongarkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deshana Keval Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trust Fintech Ltd

Summary

Trust Fintech Ltd (TFL) was originally incorporated on December 15, 1998 as a Private Limited Company as Trust Systems and Software (India) Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Trust Systems and Software (India) Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on September 29, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, the Company changed its name from Trust Systems and Software (India) Limited to Trust Fintech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on December 14, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Trust Fintech Limited is basically a Nagpur based SaaS Product focused company which has carved a niche in providing Core Banking Software, IT Solutions, ERP Implementation and Customized Software Solutions Development, SAP B1 and Offshore IT services for the BFSI Sector. The Company was founded by Mr. Hemant Chafale, Mr. Heramb Ramkrishna, Mr. Mandar Kishor Deo in delivering secured core banking solutions & world-class technology solutions to a virtually integrated banking and financial ecosystem. The Company is majorly involved into Implementation, and deployment of Core banking Software i.e. TrustBankCBS or MicroFinS. TrustBankCBS mainly serves the needs of medium to large banks & financial institutions and MicroFinS serves the needs of Small & growing Co-operat
Company FAQs

What is the Trust Fintech Ltd share price today?

The Trust Fintech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹152.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trust Fintech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trust Fintech Ltd is ₹364.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trust Fintech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trust Fintech Ltd is 30.61 and 3.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trust Fintech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trust Fintech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trust Fintech Ltd is ₹136.2 and ₹316 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trust Fintech Ltd?

Trust Fintech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 6.85%, 6 Month at -25.93%, 3 Month at -21.51% and 1 Month at -9.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trust Fintech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trust Fintech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.85 %
Institutions - 2.34 %
Public - 28.80 %

