SectorIT - Software
Open₹161.8
Prev. Close₹160.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹102.74
Day's High₹165
Day's Low₹150
52 Week's High₹316
52 Week's Low₹136.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)364.29
P/E30.61
EPS5.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.54
5.18
5.18
5.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.57
22
9.98
8.64
Net Worth
45.11
27.18
15.16
13.82
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hemant Padmanabh Chafale
Whole Time Director
Mandar Kishor Deo
Whole Time Director
Heramb Ramkrishna Damle
Director & CFO
Anand Shanker Kane
Non Executive Director
Sandhya Narendra Gulhane
Independent Director
Nitin Dattatraya Alshi
Independent Director
Kapil Dilip Chandrayan
Independent Director
Prasad A Dongarkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deshana Keval Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Trust Fintech Ltd (TFL) was originally incorporated on December 15, 1998 as a Private Limited Company as Trust Systems and Software (India) Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Trust Systems and Software (India) Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on September 29, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, the Company changed its name from Trust Systems and Software (India) Limited to Trust Fintech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on December 14, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Trust Fintech Limited is basically a Nagpur based SaaS Product focused company which has carved a niche in providing Core Banking Software, IT Solutions, ERP Implementation and Customized Software Solutions Development, SAP B1 and Offshore IT services for the BFSI Sector. The Company was founded by Mr. Hemant Chafale, Mr. Heramb Ramkrishna, Mr. Mandar Kishor Deo in delivering secured core banking solutions & world-class technology solutions to a virtually integrated banking and financial ecosystem. The Company is majorly involved into Implementation, and deployment of Core banking Software i.e. TrustBankCBS or MicroFinS. TrustBankCBS mainly serves the needs of medium to large banks & financial institutions and MicroFinS serves the needs of Small & growing Co-operat
The Trust Fintech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹152.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trust Fintech Ltd is ₹364.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trust Fintech Ltd is 30.61 and 3.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trust Fintech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trust Fintech Ltd is ₹136.2 and ₹316 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Trust Fintech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 6.85%, 6 Month at -25.93%, 3 Month at -21.51% and 1 Month at -9.23%.
