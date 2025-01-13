Trust Fintech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.54
5.18
5.18
5.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.57
22
9.98
8.64
Net Worth
45.11
27.18
15.16
13.82
Minority Interest
Debt
0.17
0
1.19
-0.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.01
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
45.34
27.19
16.35
13.39
Fixed Assets
21.19
15.3
4.33
4.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.94
3.61
5.47
2.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.03
0
Networking Capital
13.85
7.11
5.51
4.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.89
8.49
4.8
3.96
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.06
2.66
3.95
2.6
Sundry Creditors
-0.77
-1.47
-1.81
-1.8
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.33
-2.57
-1.43
-0.7
Cash
2.37
1.16
1
2.37
Total Assets
45.35
27.18
16.34
13.39
