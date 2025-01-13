iifl-logo-icon 1
Trust Fintech Ltd Balance Sheet

135
(-3.36%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.54

5.18

5.18

5.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.57

22

9.98

8.64

Net Worth

45.11

27.18

15.16

13.82

Minority Interest

Debt

0.17

0

1.19

-0.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0.01

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

45.34

27.19

16.35

13.39

Fixed Assets

21.19

15.3

4.33

4.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.94

3.61

5.47

2.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.03

0

Networking Capital

13.85

7.11

5.51

4.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.89

8.49

4.8

3.96

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.06

2.66

3.95

2.6

Sundry Creditors

-0.77

-1.47

-1.81

-1.8

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.33

-2.57

-1.43

-0.7

Cash

2.37

1.16

1

2.37

Total Assets

45.35

27.18

16.34

13.39

