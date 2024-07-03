Trust Fintech Ltd Summary

Trust Fintech Ltd (TFL) was originally incorporated on December 15, 1998 as a Private Limited Company as Trust Systems and Software (India) Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Trust Systems and Software (India) Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on September 29, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, the Company changed its name from Trust Systems and Software (India) Limited to Trust Fintech Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on December 14, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Trust Fintech Limited is basically a Nagpur based SaaS Product focused company which has carved a niche in providing Core Banking Software, IT Solutions, ERP Implementation and Customized Software Solutions Development, SAP B1 and Offshore IT services for the BFSI Sector. The Company was founded by Mr. Hemant Chafale, Mr. Heramb Ramkrishna, Mr. Mandar Kishor Deo in delivering secured core banking solutions & world-class technology solutions to a virtually integrated banking and financial ecosystem. The Company is majorly involved into Implementation, and deployment of Core banking Software i.e. TrustBankCBS or MicroFinS. TrustBankCBS mainly serves the needs of medium to large banks & financial institutions and MicroFinS serves the needs of Small & growing Co-operative Societies, SACCOS & similar banking institutions. Their flagship product, TrustBankCBS, is a web-based software. Alternatively, it is also available as Off-the-Shelf Banking Software Solution in a Software as a Service (SaaS) model.TrustBankCBS, with its diverse in-built modules, streamlines banking operations by offering end-to-end solutions. It facilitates seamless customer onboarding, KYC compliance, and robust loan management. The system enhances front office and back office efficiency, ensuring smooth retail and corporate banking services. It provides features like digital banking interfaces, statutory compliance reports, and anti-money laundering tools, contributing to operational transparency and regulatory adherence. With modules for treasury management, funds automation, and business intelligence, TrustBank CBS empowers banks to operate efficiently, meet compliance requirements, and deliver a superior customer experience. Also, the Company has served this Core Banking Software Product (TrustBankCBS) in India Sri Lanka, Nepal, California, Ghambia, Tanzania, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and few more countries.On the other hand, MicroFinS is a cost-effective, cloud-based Core Banking Solution for Savings & Credit for Co-operative Society (SACCOS), Credit Unions, Microfinance Institutions. Developed on an open-source platform i.e. PHP, MYSQL Running on Ubantu Linux OS. So, it is a complete CBS with a minimal total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to alternatives available for SACCOS. MicroFinS offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, covering diverse accounts, deposits, centralisable configurations, business intelligence, loans, and statutory compliances. Its graphical Business Intelligence reports enable quicker decision-making, while features like configurable loan products and centralized parameters streamline operations, making it a valuable asset for SACCOS by focusing on affordability and efficiency.The Company propose a Public Issue of 62,82,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.