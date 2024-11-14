|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Dec 2024
|23 Dec 2024
|Trust Fintech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 23, 2024 for appointment of Mr. Kaustubh Moghe as Secretarial Auditor of the company.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Trust Fintech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Jun 2024
|8 Jun 2024
|Trust Fintech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding to make an investment in 90% in Equity Share Capital of TFL Tech INC, registered in U.S
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Trust Fintech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
