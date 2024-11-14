Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

Trust Fintech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 23, 2024 for appointment of Mr. Kaustubh Moghe as Secretarial Auditor of the company.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Trust Fintech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jun 2024 8 Jun 2024

Trust Fintech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding to make an investment in 90% in Equity Share Capital of TFL Tech INC, registered in U.S

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 15 May 2024