Summary

We Win Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Surevin BPO Services Private Limited on June 18, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Surevin BPO Services Limited on 23, September 2016. And further, the Company changed its name to We Win Limited in January, 2020. The Company is one of the leading certified service providers of IT Solution & Business Services, Outsourcing Services, Digital Solutions and Marketing, Data Enrichment & Management Service, Skill Development & Training Program and HR Consultancy provider. With the right balance of technical expertise and vast industry knowledge it strives to create customer satisfaction considering the nature of work with an innovative approach maintaining integrity and confidentiality of the business. Currently, it mainly engaged in Outsourcing Services which includes Inbound and Outbound Call, Software Development and providing optical fibre cabling to Reliance, Idea and BSNL. The Company has its business process outsourcing unit, located in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal which has a total carpet area of approximately 28000 sq. ft. It has a dedicated and talented team of professionals that comprise of experienced personals in the field of management and telecommunication. The Company provides a comprehensive range of services to clients in each of its focus industries. The principal services that it p

