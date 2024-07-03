iifl-logo-icon 1
We Win Ltd Share Price

89.23
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:42 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open92.9
  • Day's High93.89
  • 52 Wk High114.7
  • Prev. Close91.51
  • Day's Low88.81
  • 52 Wk Low 62.05
  • Turnover (lac)1.93
  • P/E36.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.8
  • EPS2.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)90.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

We Win Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

92.9

Prev. Close

91.51

Turnover(Lac.)

1.93

Day's High

93.89

Day's Low

88.81

52 Week's High

114.7

52 Week's Low

62.05

Book Value

26.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

90.67

P/E

36.7

EPS

2.5

Divi. Yield

0

We Win Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

We Win Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

We Win Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.80%

Non-Promoter- 29.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

We Win Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.16

10.16

10.16

3.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.23

13.47

10.87

15.39

Net Worth

26.39

23.63

21.03

18.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

36.13

40.02

45.06

17.71

yoy growth (%)

-9.71

-11.18

154.42

16.42

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-25.68

-27.1

-27.26

-11.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.71

3.76

7.92

1.82

Depreciation

-1.21

-1.68

-2.27

-0.99

Tax paid

-0.45

-1.54

-2.27

-0.6

Working capital

1.63

3.72

2.9

5.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.71

-11.18

154.42

16.42

Op profit growth

-45.25

-46.23

226.51

-12.47

EBIT growth

-47.99

-49.9

247.86

-19.64

Net profit growth

-41.88

-61.35

428.7

-43.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

65.04

48.79

41.61

36.14

40.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

65.04

48.79

41.61

36.14

40.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.75

0.32

0.66

0.36

0.34

We Win Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT We Win Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & Executive Dire

Sonika Gupta

Chairman/ED & CEO

Abhishek Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajiv Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ambreesh Tiwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Awdhesh Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vipin Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tarun Katyan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Arnav Gupta

Managing Director & CEO

Adarsh Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by We Win Ltd

Summary

We Win Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Surevin BPO Services Private Limited on June 18, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Surevin BPO Services Limited on 23, September 2016. And further, the Company changed its name to We Win Limited in January, 2020. The Company is one of the leading certified service providers of IT Solution & Business Services, Outsourcing Services, Digital Solutions and Marketing, Data Enrichment & Management Service, Skill Development & Training Program and HR Consultancy provider. With the right balance of technical expertise and vast industry knowledge it strives to create customer satisfaction considering the nature of work with an innovative approach maintaining integrity and confidentiality of the business. Currently, it mainly engaged in Outsourcing Services which includes Inbound and Outbound Call, Software Development and providing optical fibre cabling to Reliance, Idea and BSNL. The Company has its business process outsourcing unit, located in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal which has a total carpet area of approximately 28000 sq. ft. It has a dedicated and talented team of professionals that comprise of experienced personals in the field of management and telecommunication. The Company provides a comprehensive range of services to clients in each of its focus industries. The principal services that it p
Company FAQs

What is the We Win Ltd share price today?

The We Win Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹89.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of We Win Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of We Win Ltd is ₹90.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of We Win Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of We Win Ltd is 36.7 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of We Win Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a We Win Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of We Win Ltd is ₹62.05 and ₹114.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of We Win Ltd?

We Win Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.63%, 3 Years at 36.04%, 1 Year at 9.07%, 6 Month at 15.75%, 3 Month at 29.20% and 1 Month at 9.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of We Win Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of We Win Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.20 %

