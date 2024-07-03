SectorIT - Software
Open₹92.9
Prev. Close₹91.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.93
Day's High₹93.89
Day's Low₹88.81
52 Week's High₹114.7
52 Week's Low₹62.05
Book Value₹26.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)90.67
P/E36.7
EPS2.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.16
10.16
10.16
3.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.23
13.47
10.87
15.39
Net Worth
26.39
23.63
21.03
18.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
36.13
40.02
45.06
17.71
yoy growth (%)
-9.71
-11.18
154.42
16.42
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-25.68
-27.1
-27.26
-11.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.71
3.76
7.92
1.82
Depreciation
-1.21
-1.68
-2.27
-0.99
Tax paid
-0.45
-1.54
-2.27
-0.6
Working capital
1.63
3.72
2.9
5.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.71
-11.18
154.42
16.42
Op profit growth
-45.25
-46.23
226.51
-12.47
EBIT growth
-47.99
-49.9
247.86
-19.64
Net profit growth
-41.88
-61.35
428.7
-43.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
65.04
48.79
41.61
36.14
40.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.04
48.79
41.61
36.14
40.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.75
0.32
0.66
0.36
0.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & Executive Dire
Sonika Gupta
Chairman/ED & CEO
Abhishek Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajiv Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ambreesh Tiwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Awdhesh Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vipin Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tarun Katyan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Arnav Gupta
Managing Director & CEO
Adarsh Kumar
Reports by We Win Ltd
Summary
We Win Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Surevin BPO Services Private Limited on June 18, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Surevin BPO Services Limited on 23, September 2016. And further, the Company changed its name to We Win Limited in January, 2020. The Company is one of the leading certified service providers of IT Solution & Business Services, Outsourcing Services, Digital Solutions and Marketing, Data Enrichment & Management Service, Skill Development & Training Program and HR Consultancy provider. With the right balance of technical expertise and vast industry knowledge it strives to create customer satisfaction considering the nature of work with an innovative approach maintaining integrity and confidentiality of the business. Currently, it mainly engaged in Outsourcing Services which includes Inbound and Outbound Call, Software Development and providing optical fibre cabling to Reliance, Idea and BSNL. The Company has its business process outsourcing unit, located in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal which has a total carpet area of approximately 28000 sq. ft. It has a dedicated and talented team of professionals that comprise of experienced personals in the field of management and telecommunication. The Company provides a comprehensive range of services to clients in each of its focus industries. The principal services that it p
Read More
The We Win Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹89.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of We Win Ltd is ₹90.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of We Win Ltd is 36.7 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a We Win Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of We Win Ltd is ₹62.05 and ₹114.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
We Win Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.63%, 3 Years at 36.04%, 1 Year at 9.07%, 6 Month at 15.75%, 3 Month at 29.20% and 1 Month at 9.37%.
