We Win Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

89
(-0.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:15:37 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR We Win Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

36.13

40.02

45.06

17.71

yoy growth (%)

-9.71

-11.18

154.42

16.42

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-25.68

-27.1

-27.26

-11.43

As % of sales

71.08

67.72

60.49

64.58

Other costs

-7.39

-7.32

-7.4

-3.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.45

18.3

16.43

17.44

Operating profit

3.06

5.59

10.39

3.18

OPM

8.46

13.96

23.07

17.97

Depreciation

-1.21

-1.68

-2.27

-0.99

Interest expense

-0.49

-0.47

-0.54

-0.61

Other income

0.36

0.34

0.34

0.24

Profit before tax

1.71

3.76

7.92

1.82

Taxes

-0.45

-1.54

-2.27

-0.6

Tax rate

-26.5

-40.94

-28.65

-32.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.26

2.22

5.65

1.22

Exceptional items

0

-0.05

-0.03

-0.15

Net profit

1.26

2.17

5.61

1.06

yoy growth (%)

-41.88

-61.35

428.7

-43.51

NPM

3.49

5.42

12.46

5.99

