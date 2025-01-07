Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
36.13
40.02
45.06
17.71
yoy growth (%)
-9.71
-11.18
154.42
16.42
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-25.68
-27.1
-27.26
-11.43
As % of sales
71.08
67.72
60.49
64.58
Other costs
-7.39
-7.32
-7.4
-3.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.45
18.3
16.43
17.44
Operating profit
3.06
5.59
10.39
3.18
OPM
8.46
13.96
23.07
17.97
Depreciation
-1.21
-1.68
-2.27
-0.99
Interest expense
-0.49
-0.47
-0.54
-0.61
Other income
0.36
0.34
0.34
0.24
Profit before tax
1.71
3.76
7.92
1.82
Taxes
-0.45
-1.54
-2.27
-0.6
Tax rate
-26.5
-40.94
-28.65
-32.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.26
2.22
5.65
1.22
Exceptional items
0
-0.05
-0.03
-0.15
Net profit
1.26
2.17
5.61
1.06
yoy growth (%)
-41.88
-61.35
428.7
-43.51
NPM
3.49
5.42
12.46
5.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.