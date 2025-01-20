Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.71
Op profit growth
-45.3
EBIT growth
-48.06
Net profit growth
-43.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.46
13.96
EBIT margin
6.1
10.6
Net profit margin
3.41
5.42
RoCE
10.09
RoNW
1.69
RoA
1.41
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.38
6.41
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.06
1.41
Book value per share
55.59
51.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.02
3.05
P/CEPS
215.1
13.8
P/B
0.24
0.37
EV/EBIDTA
2.62
2.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-26.5
-40.94
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
91.6
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-12.85
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.48
-8.92
Net debt / equity
-0.25
-0.17
Net debt / op. profit
-1.59
-0.53
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-71.08
-67.72
Other costs
-20.45
-18.3
