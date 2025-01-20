iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

We Win Ltd Key Ratios

74.5
(-4.56%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:18:28 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR We Win Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.71

Op profit growth

-45.3

EBIT growth

-48.06

Net profit growth

-43.13

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.46

13.96

EBIT margin

6.1

10.6

Net profit margin

3.41

5.42

RoCE

10.09

RoNW

1.69

RoA

1.41

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.38

6.41

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.06

1.41

Book value per share

55.59

51.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.02

3.05

P/CEPS

215.1

13.8

P/B

0.24

0.37

EV/EBIDTA

2.62

2.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-26.5

-40.94

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

91.6

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-12.85

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.48

-8.92

Net debt / equity

-0.25

-0.17

Net debt / op. profit

-1.59

-0.53

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-71.08

-67.72

Other costs

-20.45

-18.3

We Win Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR We Win Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.