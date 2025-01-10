We Win Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.16
10.16
10.16
3.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.23
13.47
10.87
15.39
Net Worth
26.39
23.63
21.03
18.78
Minority Interest
Debt
12.38
8.09
0.68
3.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.77
31.72
21.71
22.18
Fixed Assets
11.76
6.21
2.88
2.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.61
0.55
0.5
0.53
Networking Capital
14.64
20.03
11.27
10.91
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
15.76
18.33
9.87
10.21
Debtor Days
103.12
Other Current Assets
11.44
8.25
7.2
7.16
Sundry Creditors
-3.71
-1.27
-1.11
-1.42
Creditor Days
14.34
Other Current Liabilities
-8.85
-5.28
-4.69
-5.04
Cash
11.76
4.92
7.05
8.28
Total Assets
38.77
31.71
21.72
22.16
