We Win Ltd Balance Sheet

87
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.16

10.16

10.16

3.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.23

13.47

10.87

15.39

Net Worth

26.39

23.63

21.03

18.78

Minority Interest

Debt

12.38

8.09

0.68

3.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

38.77

31.72

21.71

22.18

Fixed Assets

11.76

6.21

2.88

2.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.61

0.55

0.5

0.53

Networking Capital

14.64

20.03

11.27

10.91

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

15.76

18.33

9.87

10.21

Debtor Days

103.12

Other Current Assets

11.44

8.25

7.2

7.16

Sundry Creditors

-3.71

-1.27

-1.11

-1.42

Creditor Days

14.34

Other Current Liabilities

-8.85

-5.28

-4.69

-5.04

Cash

11.76

4.92

7.05

8.28

Total Assets

38.77

31.71

21.72

22.16

