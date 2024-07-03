iifl-logo-icon 1
We Win Ltd Quarterly Results

88.12
(-1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

20.4

18.83

19.38

16.71

14.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.4

18.83

19.38

16.71

14.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.07

0.16

0.35

0.15

Total Income

20.51

18.9

19.54

17.06

15.11

Total Expenditure

19.06

17.24

17.54

15.18

14.03

PBIDT

1.46

1.66

2

1.88

1.08

Interest

0.38

0.23

0.25

0.35

0.46

PBDT

1.08

1.43

1.76

1.53

0.62

Depreciation

0.82

0.53

0.54

0.68

0.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.06

0.26

0.29

0.06

0.07

Deferred Tax

0.01

-0.02

-0.03

0.05

0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

0.18

0.66

0.95

0.75

0.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.19

0.67

0.92

0.76

0.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.19

0.67

0.92

0.76

0.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.21

0.89

0.87

0.79

0.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.16

10.16

10.16

10.16

10.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.15

8.81

10.31

11.25

7.21

PBDTM(%)

5.29

7.59

9.08

9.15

4.14

PATM(%)

0.88

3.5

4.9

4.48

0.66

