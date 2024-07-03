We Win Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
20.4
18.83
19.38
16.71
14.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.4
18.83
19.38
16.71
14.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.07
0.16
0.35
0.15
Total Income
20.51
18.9
19.54
17.06
15.11
Total Expenditure
19.06
17.24
17.54
15.18
14.03
PBIDT
1.46
1.66
2
1.88
1.08
Interest
0.38
0.23
0.25
0.35
0.46
PBDT
1.08
1.43
1.76
1.53
0.62
Depreciation
0.82
0.53
0.54
0.68
0.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.06
0.26
0.29
0.06
0.07
Deferred Tax
0.01
-0.02
-0.03
0.05
0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
0.18
0.66
0.95
0.75
0.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.19
0.67
0.92
0.76
0.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.19
0.67
0.92
0.76
0.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.21
0.89
0.87
0.79
0.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.16
10.16
10.16
10.16
10.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.15
8.81
10.31
11.25
7.21
PBDTM(%)
5.29
7.59
9.08
9.15
4.14
PATM(%)
0.88
3.5
4.9
4.48
0.66
