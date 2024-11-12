Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

We Win Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve and take on record the unaudited financial results (Standalone and consolidated) along with Limited Review Report of the company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson and majority of directors. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

We Win Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve and take on record the unaudited financial results (Standalone & consolidated) along with Limited Review Report of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and appoint/regularize Mr. Abhishek Gupta as MD or of the company for a tenure of 5 (Five) years. 3. Approval of Boards Report of the Company for the fin year ended 31st March 2024. 4. Fixing the Date and Place of the 17th AGM of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 5. Book Closure & cut-off date for the purpose of forthcoming 17th AGM. 6. To take note of Mrs. Sonika Gupta and Mr. Arnav Gupta Directors eligible to Retire by Rotation at the 17th AGM. 7. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. SM Ashraf PCS as a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. 8. To appoint Link Intime India Pvt Ltd as e-Voting Agency for the proposed event of the company. 9. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson and majority of directors. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09th August, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

We Win Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of board of directors of We Win Limited will be held on Saturday 15th June 2024 at the registered office of the company inter alia to consider the following Agenda items: 1. To consider and accept the resignation of Mr. Adarsh Kumar (DIN: 07071473) as Managing Director & CEO of the company. 2. Change in the Category of Mrs. Sonika Gupta (DIN: 01527904) due to resignation from the post of Vice- Chairman in order to continue as Executive Director with the position as Chairman of the Company. 3. Change in the category of Mr. Abhishek Gupta (DIN: 01260263) due to resignation from the post of Chairman in order to continue as Executive Director with the position as Managing Director of the Company. 4. To consider and appoint Mr. Abhishek Gupta (DIN: 01260263) as Managing Director (Additional Director) of the company for a tenure of 5 (Five) years. 5. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson and majority of directors. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 10 May 2024

We Win Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of Un-Audited/ Draft Standalone and Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. 3. To consider and approve the reconstitution of Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Board of Directors. 4. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson and majority of directors. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

We Win Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the Postal Ballot Notice. 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. SM Ashraf Proprietor of M/s. ASA & Associates Practicing Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. 3. To appoint Link Intime India Private Limited as e-Voting Agency for the proposed event of the company. 4. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson and majority of directors. Meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of We Win Limited (WE WIN/ Company) was held today, on 26th February, 2024 and inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Terminated Employee Stock Option Scheme i.e. We Win Limited ESOP 2022 and considered and approved the Employee Stock Option Scheme i.e. We Win Limited ESOP 2024. 2. Considered and approved the Postal Ballot Notice. 3. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. SM Ashraf, Proprietor of M/s. ASA & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, as a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. 4. Appointed Link Intime India Private Limited as e-Voting Agency for the proposed event of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024