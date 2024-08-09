We Win Ltd Management Discussions

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion and Analysis report for the year ended on 31st March 2024.

The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is the fastest growing segment of the ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services) industry. Factors such as economy of scale, business risk mitigation, cost advantage, utilization improvement and superior competency have all lead to the growth of the BPO industry. A BPO service provider usually administers and manages a particular business process for another company. It either uses new technology or applies an existing technology in a new way to improve a particular business process.

There is huge demand of BPO services in the market due to expected significant growth in BPO industry. Many call- centers projects are coming up. The company will have good opportunity to secure projects orders. The BPO boom in India is credited to cheap labour costs and Indias huge talent pool of skilled, English- speaking professionals. This will create lot of opportunity for the Growth of the Company.

The Company operates broadly in Single segment of Call- Centres Services.

During the financial year under review, total Standalone Income (including other income) of the Company was Rs. 6579.46/- lakhs as against Rs. 4910.47/- lakhs in the previous year. The Company has earned Profit after tax of Rs. 246.83/- lakhs as compared to Rs. 240.40/- lakhs earned in the previous year. Your Directors are continuously looking for avenues for future growth of the Company.

The Company has adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the operations by a committee. The committee periodically reviews the implementation of management policies to ensure that transactions have been accurately recorded and promptly reported.

There is expected to be good demand for BPO industry because massive investments are planned in coming years by government as well as private sector.

The company has maintained very harmonious & cordial Industrial relations. There is continuous emphasis on development of human resources through training. The issues pertaining to employees are resolved in harmonious and in cordial manner through regular interactions.