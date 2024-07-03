We Win Ltd Summary

We Win Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Surevin BPO Services Private Limited on June 18, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Surevin BPO Services Limited on 23, September 2016. And further, the Company changed its name to We Win Limited in January, 2020. The Company is one of the leading certified service providers of IT Solution & Business Services, Outsourcing Services, Digital Solutions and Marketing, Data Enrichment & Management Service, Skill Development & Training Program and HR Consultancy provider. With the right balance of technical expertise and vast industry knowledge it strives to create customer satisfaction considering the nature of work with an innovative approach maintaining integrity and confidentiality of the business. Currently, it mainly engaged in Outsourcing Services which includes Inbound and Outbound Call, Software Development and providing optical fibre cabling to Reliance, Idea and BSNL. The Company has its business process outsourcing unit, located in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal which has a total carpet area of approximately 28000 sq. ft. It has a dedicated and talented team of professionals that comprise of experienced personals in the field of management and telecommunication. The Company provides a comprehensive range of services to clients in each of its focus industries. The principal services that it provides in each industry are BFSI, Government Agencies, Telecom, Technology and media industries. It provides lifecycle management to its customers, technology and infrastructure services, back office services, HRO Services, Financial and Insuarance Services, Telecom and Training etc.Apart from this, the Company provide the next-generation Citizen Experience, Contact centre & digital transformation services. In the epoch of data-driven decision-making, digital processing centers emerge as the virtuoso conductors of the intricate symphony that is data management. By entrusting these operations to external partners through outsourcing, businesses embark on a journey that navigates the multifaceted landscapes of data entry, document digitization, and data validation. This strategic move not only enhances operational efficiency but also empowers organizations to channel resources towards strategic pursuits, igniting a chain reaction of advantages that reverberate throughout the business ecosystem.The Company is handling incoming customer calls, addressing inquiries, providing information, and efficiently resolving issues. It is reaching potential customers for sales, promotions, surveys, and leads. It is also assisting with technical glitches, troubleshooting, and seamless solutions. It is conducting surveys and gathering valuable customer data. It is providing customer support in multiple languages. Apart from the software itself, the Company provides services to assist the organization in implementing, customizing, and optimizing ERP solutions to meet their specific business needs. These services ensure a smooth transition to ERP systems, maximize their functionality, and help to achieve operational and strategic goals. The Company so far, has been providing training to users and administrators to ensure effective system utilization. It is transferring data from legacy systems to the new ERP platform and integrating with other software.It offer ongoing technical support and system maintenance post-implementation. The Company is assisting with upgrading ERP software to newer versions and implementing enhancements. It is also analyzing and redesigning existing processes to align with ERP capabilities. The Company is helping organizations transition from on-premises ERP systems to cloud-based solutions.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 9,12,000 Equity Shares in August, 2017 by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 3.65 Crore.The Company has migrated from SME- Emerge platform of NSE to Main Board of NSE and listed on Main Board of BSE w.e.f 15th June 2022.