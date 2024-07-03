iifl-logo-icon 1
Quicktouch Technologies Ltd Share Price

93.55
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:00:08 PM

  • Open94.05
  • Day's High95.95
  • 52 Wk High256.95
  • Prev. Close98.45
  • Day's Low93.55
  • 52 Wk Low 83.15
  • Turnover (lac)5.14
  • P/E8.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value68.59
  • EPS11.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.16
  • Div. Yield0
Quicktouch Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

94.05

Prev. Close

98.45

Turnover(Lac.)

5.14

Day's High

95.95

Day's Low

93.55

52 Week's High

256.95

52 Week's Low

83.15

Book Value

68.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59.16

P/E

8.5

EPS

11.58

Divi. Yield

0

Quicktouch Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Quicktouch Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Quicktouch Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:46 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.79%

Non-Promoter- 52.20%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Quicktouch Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.73

4.25

1.9

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.32

8.75

2.25

0.94

Net Worth

83.05

13

4.15

1.94

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

122.16

87.86

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

122.16

87.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.42

0.01

Quicktouch Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Quicktouch Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quicktouch Technologies Ltd

Summary

Quicktouch Technologies Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company under Companies Act, 1956 by the RoC, in Kolkata, West Bengal dated July 02, 2013 with the name Sahul Technologies Limited. The current promoters took over the Company and subsequently name of the Company was changed from Sahul Technologies Limited to Quicktouch Technologies Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of the name was issued by the Registrar of Companies on August 23, 2016. The Company is an information technology, helps customers do business better by wide experience, deep technology expertise, comprehensive portfolio of services and robust business model.Presently, the Company is into the business of Software IT Solution and Consulting Services, IT Product / Software Development and Software Commercial Training, Web designing. Their Web designing services include Website Designing/ Redesigning, iOS App/ Android/ Mobile App Development, Web Hosting Services. Apart from this, the Company is engaged in the business of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), i.e., a school management software and mobile apps that help simplify administration and organization.The Company is planning to raise capital from Public by issuing 15,30,000 Equity Shares.
Company FAQs

What is the Quicktouch Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Quicktouch Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹93.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quicktouch Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quicktouch Technologies Ltd is ₹59.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quicktouch Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quicktouch Technologies Ltd is 8.5 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quicktouch Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quicktouch Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quicktouch Technologies Ltd is ₹83.15 and ₹256.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Quicktouch Technologies Ltd?

Quicktouch Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -57.47%, 6 Month at -27.07%, 3 Month at -32.34% and 1 Month at -19.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quicktouch Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quicktouch Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.20 %

