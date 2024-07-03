Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹94.05
Prev. Close₹98.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.14
Day's High₹95.95
Day's Low₹93.55
52 Week's High₹256.95
52 Week's Low₹83.15
Book Value₹68.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.16
P/E8.5
EPS11.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.73
4.25
1.9
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.32
8.75
2.25
0.94
Net Worth
83.05
13
4.15
1.94
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
122.16
87.86
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
122.16
87.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.42
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
Quicktouch Technologies Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company under Companies Act, 1956 by the RoC, in Kolkata, West Bengal dated July 02, 2013 with the name Sahul Technologies Limited. The current promoters took over the Company and subsequently name of the Company was changed from Sahul Technologies Limited to Quicktouch Technologies Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of the name was issued by the Registrar of Companies on August 23, 2016. The Company is an information technology, helps customers do business better by wide experience, deep technology expertise, comprehensive portfolio of services and robust business model.Presently, the Company is into the business of Software IT Solution and Consulting Services, IT Product / Software Development and Software Commercial Training, Web designing. Their Web designing services include Website Designing/ Redesigning, iOS App/ Android/ Mobile App Development, Web Hosting Services. Apart from this, the Company is engaged in the business of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), i.e., a school management software and mobile apps that help simplify administration and organization.The Company is planning to raise capital from Public by issuing 15,30,000 Equity Shares.
The Quicktouch Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹93.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quicktouch Technologies Ltd is ₹59.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quicktouch Technologies Ltd is 8.5 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quicktouch Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quicktouch Technologies Ltd is ₹83.15 and ₹256.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Quicktouch Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -57.47%, 6 Month at -27.07%, 3 Month at -32.34% and 1 Month at -19.96%.
