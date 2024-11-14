iifl-logo-icon 1
Quicktouch Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

83.35
(-1.94%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Quicktouch Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 Jan 20251 Jan 2025
Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 01, 2025.
Board Meeting3 Dec 202411 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters We wish to inform the Stock Exchange that the Board Meeting of M/s Quicktouch Technologies limited, originally scheduled for November 14, 2024, has been postponed due to operational issues resulting in the non-finalization of the accounts. As a result, the review and approval of the financial statements for the quarter and half year ended, September 30, 2024 cannot be completed as initially planned. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) QUICKTOUCH : 03-Dec-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 14, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 03, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/11/2024) Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/12/2024) Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding .- readable format (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
Board Meeting24 Sep 202424 Sep 2024
Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 24, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 12, 2024.
Board Meeting23 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 23, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
To consider Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated), Fund Raising and other business matters Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024.
Board Meeting20 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 20, 2024.
Board Meeting18 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 18, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Jun 202413 Jun 2024
Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Conversion of 169920 Share Warrants and Allotment of equal number of Equity Shares to Non promoter/ Public Category consequent to exercise of right for conversion of warrants into equity shares.. Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 13, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
To consider and approve the Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter, half year and year ended March 31, 2024 Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024) Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Updates.
Board Meeting15 May 202415 May 2024
Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 15, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Feb 202429 Feb 2024
Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 29, 2024.
Board Meeting1 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 01, 2024.
Board Meeting30 Jan 202430 Jan 2024
Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 30, 2024.

