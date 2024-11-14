To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters We wish to inform the Stock Exchange that the Board Meeting of M/s Quicktouch Technologies limited, originally scheduled for November 14, 2024, has been postponed due to operational issues resulting in the non-finalization of the accounts. As a result, the review and approval of the financial statements for the quarter and half year ended, September 30, 2024 cannot be completed as initially planned. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) QUICKTOUCH : 03-Dec-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 14, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 03, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/11/2024) Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/12/2024) Quicktouch Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding .- readable format (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)