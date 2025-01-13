Quicktouch Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.73
4.25
1.9
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.32
8.75
2.25
0.94
Net Worth
83.05
13
4.15
1.94
Minority Interest
Debt
22.89
2.13
0.59
1.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.03
Total Liabilities
105.94
15.13
4.74
3.3
Fixed Assets
9.28
7.61
9.38
3.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.82
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.6
0.27
0.06
0
Networking Capital
48.55
5.75
-4.83
-0.66
Inventories
0
0
0
0.19
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
54.04
36.17
6.61
2.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.03
1.44
0.69
0.51
Sundry Creditors
-6.88
-14.54
-9.34
-3.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.64
-17.32
-2.79
-0.3
Cash
46.69
1.51
0.13
0.27
Total Assets
105.94
15.14
4.74
3.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.