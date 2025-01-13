Quicktouch Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo-icon 1
86.3
(-1.37%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:07:45 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.73

4.25

1.9

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.32

8.75

2.25

0.94

Net Worth

83.05

13

4.15

1.94

Minority Interest

Debt

22.89

2.13

0.59

1.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.03

Total Liabilities

105.94

15.13

4.74

3.3

Fixed Assets

9.28

7.61

9.38

3.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.82

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.6

0.27

0.06

0

Networking Capital

48.55

5.75

-4.83

-0.66

Inventories

0

0

0

0.19

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

54.04

36.17

6.61

2.18

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.03

1.44

0.69

0.51

Sundry Creditors

-6.88

-14.54

-9.34

-3.24

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.64

-17.32

-2.79

-0.3

Cash

46.69

1.51

0.13

0.27

Total Assets

105.94

15.14

4.74

3.3

