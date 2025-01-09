Quicktouch Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Quicktouch Technologies Limited is a dynamic and innovative technology company with a core focus on the Edutech sector. Established with the vision of transforming education through cutting-edge software solutions, Quicktouch has quickly become a leader in providing comprehensive and user-friendly educational technologies. Our products and services are designed to enhance learning experiences, improve educational outcomes, and make education more accessible and efficient for institutions, educators, and students alike.

Building on our success in Edutech, Quicktouch Technologies is strategically expanding into the Fintech sector. Recognizing the synergies between education and financial technology, we are poised to develop solutions that not only cater to the educational needs but also integrate financial tools that empower users to manage and optimize their financial resources effectively. This expansion represents a significant growth opportunity for the company, allowing us to leverage our technological expertise and innovative approach to enter a rapidly evolving and highly promising market.

As we continue to grow and diversify, our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction remains at the forefront of our strategy. Quicktouch Technologies Limited is dedicated to maintaining its leadership in Edutech while pioneering new advancements in Fintech, driving value for our stakeholders and making a positive impact on the industries we serve.

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared to comply in all material respects with accounting standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The Management accepts the responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of these financial statements, as well as for various estimates and judgements used therein. The estimates and judgements relating to the financial statements have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, so that the financial statements reflect in a true and fair manner the form and substance of transactions, and reasonable present the state of a?airs, profits and cash flows for the year.

A. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The global technology landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by advancements in digital infrastructure, increased adoption of online platforms, and a growing demand for innovative solutions across various sectors. Two of the most dynamic and fast-evolving segments within this landscape are the Edutech and Fintech industries.

Edutech Industry

The Edutech industry has experienced exponential growth, particularly in recent years, due to the increasing demand for digital learning tools and platforms. The shift towards online education, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has fundamentally changed how education is delivered and consumed. This industry is characterized by a diverse range of players, from established software companies to emerging startups, all vying to provide innovative solutions that enhance the learning experience.

Key trends in the Edutech sector include:

• Personalized Learning: Technology-driven personalized learning experiences are becoming mainstream, catering to the unique needs and pace of individual learners.

• Gamification and Interactive Content: The integration of gamification, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) into educational content is driving higher engagement and retention among students.

• Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics: AI-powered tools are enabling more efficient administrative processes, student assessments, and adaptive learning experiences, while data analytics is being used to track and improve educational outcomes.

• Increased Accessibility: There is a growing emphasis on making education accessible to all, regardless of geographic location, economic background, or physical abilities, facilitated by scalable digital platforms.

Fintech Industry

Parallel to the Edutech boom, the Fintech industry is also experiencing significant growth. This sector is revolutionizing the way financial services are delivered, with technology enabling faster, more efficient, and more inclusive financial solutions. The Fintech industry encompasses a broad spectrum of services, including digital payments, online lending, wealth management, and blockchain-based solutions.

Key trends in the Fintech sector include:

• Digital Payments and Wallets: The adoption of digital payment solutions and mobile wallets continues to rise, driven by consumer demand for convenience, security, and speed.

• Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies: Blockchain technology is transforming financial transactions by providing decentralized, transparent, and secure systems, while cryptocurrencies are gaining traction as alternative investment and payment options.

• Regtech and Compliance: The increasing complexity of financial regulations has given rise to Regtech solutions, which leverage technology to ensure compliance and mitigate risk efficiently.

• Financial Inclusion: Fintech is playing a pivotal role in promoting financial inclusion by providing access to financial services for underserved and unbanked populations globally.

Industry Outlook

Both the Edutech and Fintech industries are poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer behaviors, and increasing digital adoption. Companies operating in these sectors, including Quicktouch Technologies Limited, are well-positioned to capitalize on these trends by offering innovative and scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of their customers.

As Quicktouch Technologies Limited expands its footprint into Fintech while solidifying its leadership in Edutech, the company is strategically positioned to leverage synergies between these two industries. By integrating financial tools into educational platforms, Quicktouch aims to provide holistic solutions that address both educational and financial empowerment, positioning the company at the forefront of these transformative industries.

B. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Quicktouch Technologies Limited is strategically positioned to capitalize on several significant opportunities arising from the rapid evolution of the Edutech and Fintech industries. These opportunities are driven by technological advancements, changing market dynamics, and evolving customer needs, providing a robust foundation for the companys growth and expansion strategies.

1. Expansion of Digital Education

The global shift towards digital education presents a tremendous opportunity for Quicktouch Technologies. As more institutions, educators, and learners embrace online learning, the demand for innovative, scalable, and user-friendly Edutech solutions continues to grow. Quicktouch is well-positioned to leverage its expertise in this domain by expanding its product offerings, entering new markets, and forging strategic partnerships with educational institutions and technology providers.

2. Integration of Edutech and Fintech Solutions

One of the most promising opportunities lies in the convergence of education and financial technology. By integrating financial tools and services into its educational platforms, Quicktouch can create comprehensive solutions that cater to the holistic needs of learners. For example, the company can develop features that facilitate educational financing, budgeting tools for students, and financial literacy programs embedded within the learning experience. This integration not only enhances the value proposition for customers but also opens new revenue streams.

3. Global Market Penetration

With the increasing accessibility of digital platforms, Quicktouch Technologies has the opportunity to expand its footprint into emerging markets where demand for both educational and financial Services is rising. By tailoring its solutions to meet the specific needs of different regions and demographics, the company can tap into a vast, underserved population, driving both growth and social impact. Localization of content, language support, and compliance with regional regulations will be key to successful global expansion.

4. Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics

The growing adoption of AI and data analytics in both Edutech and Fintech sectors presents an opportunity for Quicktouch to enhance its product offerings. By incorporating AI-driven features such as personalized learning paths, predictive analytics for student performance, and AI-based financial advisory services, the company can deliver more value to its customers. Additionally, leveraging data analytics to gain insights into user behavior will enable Quicktouch to continuously improve its solutions and stay ahead of industry trends.

5. Partnerships and Strategic Alliances

Collaborating with other technology companies, educational institutions, and financial service providers presents an opportunity for Quicktouch to accelerate innovation and expand its market reach. Strategic alliances can provide access to new technologies, customer bases, and distribution channels, enabling the company to scale its operations more rapidly and effectively. Such partnerships also offer opportunities to co-develop new solutions that address the evolving needs of the market.

6. Regulatory Support and Government Initiatives

Governments around the world are increasingly recognizing the importance of digital education and financial inclusion. Various regulatory frameworks and government initiatives are being introduced to support the growth of these sectors. Quicktouch can benefit from these favorable policies by aligning its offerings with government priorities, participating in public-private partnerships, and accessing funding and incentives designed to promote digital transformation.

7. Rising Demand for Financial Literacy

As financial products and services become more complex, there is a growing demand for financial literacy education. Quicktouch has the opportunity to develop and offer financial literacy programs as part of its Edutech offerings. These programs can help students and young professionals understand financial management, investment, and savings, thereby preparing them for a financially secure future. This aligns with the companys broader mission of empowering individuals through education and technology.

8. Innovation in Payment Solutions

In the Fintech space, the rise of digital payments and mobile wallets presents an opportunity for Quicktouch to innovate and offer seamless, integrated payment solutions within its platforms. By developing secure, efficient, and user-friendly payment systems, the company can enhance customer experience and drive adoption of its services. Additionally, exploring emerging technologies such as blockchain for secure transactions could position Quicktouch at the forefront of Fintech innovation.

By capitalizing on these opportunities, Quicktouch Technologies Limited can not only drive significant growth and profitability but also reinforce its position as a leader in the Edutech and Fintech sectors.

The companys strategic focus on innovation, customer-centricity, and market expansion will be key to realizing these opportunities and achieving long-term success.

THREATS

While Quicktouch Technologies Limited is well-positioned to capitalize on numerous opportunities in the Edutech and Fintech sectors, it must also navigate several potential threats that could impact its growth and sustainability. These threats stem from both external and internal factors, ranging from competitive pressures to regulatory challenges.

1. Intense Competition

The Edutech and Fintech industries are highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. In the Edutech space, Quicktouch faces competition from established global companies, emerging startups, and traditional educational institutions that are increasingly adopting digital technologies. Similarly, in the Fintech sector, the company contends with a wide range of competitors, including traditional financial institutions, Fintech startups, and large tech companies entering the financial services arena.

The competitive landscape could lead to pricing pressures, reduced margins, and the need for continuous innovation to differentiate Quicktouchs offerings. Failure to stay ahead of the competition could result in a loss of market share and weakened financial performance.

2. Regulatory and Compliance Risks

Both the Edutech and Fintech sectors are subject to extensive and evolving regulatory frameworks. In the Edutech industry, regulations related to data privacy, content standards, and accessibility must be carefully managed. In Fintech, compliance with financial regulations, anti-money laundering (AML) laws, and cybersecurity standards is critical.

As Quicktouch expands its operations, particularly in new geographic markets, navigating diverse regulatory environments becomes increasingly complex. Non-compliance or delays in adapting to new regulations could result in legal penalties, reputational damage, and operational disruptions.

3. Technological Disruptions

The rapid pace of technological change poses a significant threat to companies in the tech industry. New technologies, platforms, or business models could emerge that render Quicktouchs existing solutions obsolete or less competitive. For instance, advancements in AI, blockchain, or quantum computing could disrupt current market dynamics and require Quicktouch to make significant investments to stay relevant.

The company must continuously invest in research and development (R&D) to innovate and update its products. However, there is a risk that competitors might adopt or develop new technologies faster, potentially outpacing Quicktouch and eroding its market position.

4. Cybersecurity Risks

As a provider of digital solutions in both the education and financial sectors, Quicktouch is a target for cyberattacks. The risk of data breaches, hacking, and other cybersecurity threats is ever-present and could lead to significant financial and reputational damage. Moreover, as Quicktouch collects and manages sensitive data, including personal information and financial details, any breach could undermine customer trust and lead to legal liabilities.

Maintaining robust cybersecurity measures is crucial, but it also involves ongoing investment and vigilance. The evolving nature of cyber threats means that even the most secure systems can be vulnerable, and any lapse in security could have severe consequences.

5. Economic Uncertainty

Global economic conditions can significantly impact Quicktouchs business, particularly in terms of customer spending on education and financial services. Economic downturns, recessions, or financial crises could lead to reduced budgets for educational institutions and lower consumer spending on discretionary services, including digital learning platforms and financial products.

Economic volatility could also impact access to capital markets, affecting Quicktouchs ability to secure funding for growth initiatives or to manage its debt obligations. AdditionaNy, exchange rate fluctuations could pose risks, especially as the company expands its international presence.

6. Talent Acquisition and Retention

The technology industry is characterized by fierce competition for skilled talent. Quicktouchs ability to attract, develop, and retain top talent, particularly in areas such as software development, AI, cybersecurity, and financial technology, is critical to its success. The company may face challenges in securing the necessary human resources to drive innovation and support its growth objectives.

High turnover rates, talent shortages, or an inability to maintain a strong organizational culture could hinder Quicktouchs operational efficiency and innovation capabilities. Additionally, the loss of key personnel could disrupt business continuity and impact the companys strategic direction.

7. Market Saturation

As the Edutech and Fintech markets mature, there is a risk of market saturation, particularly in well- developed regions. In such scenarios, growth opportunities may become limited, and companies might be forced to compete primarily on price, leading to margin compression. Additionally, customer acquisition costs could rise as the market becomes more crowded, making it more challenging to sustain profitable growth.

Market saturation could also slow the adoption of new products and services, making it difficult for Quicktouch to achieve the desired return on investment in new initiatives.

8. Customer Adoption and Retention

In both the Edutech and Fintech sectors, customer preferences and behaviors are rapidly evolving. There is a risk that Quicktouchs products may not fully align with customer needs or expectations, leading to slower adoption rates or higher churn. Additionally, as competitors introduce new offerings, retaining existing customers could become increasingly difficult.

To mitigate this threat, Quicktouch must maintain a deep understanding of its customer base and continuously innovate to meet their evolving needs. However, missteps in product development, marketing, or customer service could result in lost customers and revenue.

9. Operational Risks

As Quicktouch expands its operations, particularly in new markets or product lines, the company faces various operational risks. These include challenges related to scaling operations, managing supply chains, integrating acquisitions, and ensuring consistent service delivery across different regions. Any operational disruptions or inefficiencies could negatively impact Quicktouchs reputation, customer satisfaction, and financial performance.

By proactively identifying and addressing these threats, Quicktouch Technologies Limited can build resilience and position itself to navigate the complexities of the Edutech and Fintech industries, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term success.

C. SEGMENT WISE OR PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

1. Edutech Segment

Quicktouch Technologies Limiteds core operations currently revolve around the Edutech sector. The company offers a suite of digital solutions designed to enhance educational delivery and learning experiences. These include Learning Management Systems (LMS), virtual classrooms, assessment tools, and content management systems, tailored for educational institutions, educators, and students.

Performance Highlights:

Sustained Growth: The Edutech segment has consistently driven the companys revenue, benefiting from the ongoing digital transformation in the education sector. The segment experienced stable growth during the reporting period, with increasing adoption across schools, colleges, and corporate training environments.

Innovation and Product Enhancement: Quicktouch has continued to innovate within the Edutech space, introducing new features such as AI-driven analytics, personalized learning paths, and interactive content. These enhancements have improved user engagement and contributed to high customer retention rates.

Customer Acquisition: The company successfully expanded its customer base, adding several prominent educational institutions and corporate clients. This growth was supported by strategic marketing initiatives and partnerships with key industry players.

Market Position: Quicktouch maintained a competitive edge in the Edutech market, leveraging its strong brand reputation, customer-centric approach, and continuous product development to sustain its leadership position.

Challenges:

Competitive Pressure: The Edutech market remains highly competitive, requiring Quicktouch to consistently invest in R&D to stay ahead of emerging trends and new entrants.

Regulatory Compliance: Adapting to varying regulatory requirements across different markets continues to be a challenge, necessitating ongoing focus on compliance.

2. Proposed Fintech Segment

Quicktouch Technologies Limited is poised to expand into the Fintech sector, with plans to launch its Fintech operations in the coming month. This expansion is contingent upon securing the necessary license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is in the final stages of approval. The proposed Fintech offerings will include digital payment solutions, financial management tools, and integrated financial services tailored for educational institutions and students.

Strategic Initiatives:

Licensing and Regulatory Compliance: The company has made significant progress in obtaining the required RBI license to operate in the Fintech space. This approval will allow Quicktouch to offer a range of financial services in compliance with Indian regulations.

Product Development: In anticipation of the Fintech launch, Quicktouch has been developing a suite of financial products that complement its Edutech offerings. These products are designed to provide seamless financial solutions within the educational ecosystem, including payment gateways, student financing options, and financial literacy tools.

Market Positioning: The company plans to leverage its existing customer base in the Edutech segment to cross-sell Fintech products, creating an integrated platform that addresses both educational and financial needs.

Challenges:

Market Entry: As a new entrant in the Fintech sector, Quicktouch will face challenges in establishing itself against established players. Building brand recognition and gaining customer trust will be critical in the initial phase.

Regulatory Environment: Navigating the complex regulatory landscape in the Fintech industry will require careful planning and robust compliance measures to ensure smooth operations post-launch.

Currently, Quicktouch Technologies Limiteds performance is driven by its established presence in the Edutech sector. The forthcoming launch of its Fintech operations, following the anticipated approval from the RBI, marks a significant milestone in the companys growth strategy. This expansion is expected to open new revenue streams and enhance the companys value proposition by integrating educational and financial services.

Looking ahead, Quicktouch is well-positioned to capitalize on synergies between the Edutech and Fintech segments, driving innovation and long-term growth in both domains. The successful execution of the Fintech launch will be a key focus in the upcoming period, with the company aiming to establish a strong foothold in this emerging market.

D. OUTLOOK

Quicktouch Technologies Limited stands at a pivotal juncture, poised for significant growth as it continues to solidify its position in the Edutech sector and embarks on its strategic expansion into the Fintech industry. The outlook for the company remains optimistic, driven by favorable market dynamics, technological advancements, and the companys proactive approach to innovation and market expansion.

1. Continued Growth in the Edutech Sector

The Edutech industry is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, fueled by ongoing digital transformation in education. Quicktouch Technologies, with its established presence and robust portfolio of educational solutions, is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. The company plans to continue its focus on product innovation, enhancing its offerings with advanced features such as AI-driven learning analytics, gamification, and personalized learning experiences. By staying attuned to customer needs and emerging trends, Quicktouch aims to sustain its market leadership and drive further growth in this segment.

2. Strategic Expansion into Fintech

The forthcoming launch of Quicktouchs Fintech operations, following the anticipated approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) license, marks a significant growth opportunity. The Fintech sector in India is burgeoning, driven by increasing digital adoption, financial inclusion initiatives, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Quicktouchs entry into this market is timely, and the company is well-prepared to offer innovative financial solutions that complement its existing Edutech products.

The integration of Fintech services into the companys Edutech platforms will enable Quicktouch to offer a seamless, holistic solution that addresses both educational and financial needs. This strategic move is expected to open new revenue streams, enhance customer loyalty, and differentiate Quicktouch from its competitors.

3. Leveraging Synergies Between Edutech and Fintech

One of the key strengths of Quicktouchs business model is the potential to leverage synergies between its Edutech and Fintech segments. By integrating financial tools, such as payment solutions, student financing, and financial literacy programs, into its educational platforms, Quicktouch can create a comprehensive ecosystem that serves the evolving needs of its users. This cross-segment integration is expected to drive higher user engagement, improve customer retention, and increase the overall value proposition of Quicktouchs offerings.

4. Global Expansion Opportunities

Quicktouch is also exploring opportunities for international expansion, particularly in emerging markets where the demand for both educational technology and financial services is growing. By tailoring its solutions to meet the specific needs of different regions and demographics, the company aims to capture new market share and diversify its revenue base. The successful entry into new markets will be supported by strategic partnerships, localized content, and a deep understanding of regional regulatory environments.

5. Focus on Innovation and R&D

Innovation remains at the core of Quicktouchs strategy. The company plans to continu? investing in research and development to enhance its existing products and develop new Solutions that meet the changing demands of the market. This focus on innovation will ensure that Quicktouch stays ahead of the competition and remains a leader in both the Edutech and Fintech sectors.

6. Risk Management and Compliance

As Quicktouch expands its operations, particularly in the regulated Fintech sector, the company is committed to maintaining robust risk management practices and ensuring full compliance with all relevant regulations. The company will continue to strengthen its internal controls, cybersecurity measures, and data privacy protocols to safeguard its operations and protect customer information. By proactively managing risks, Quicktouch aims to ensure sustainable growth and long-term success.

7. Economic and Market Considerations

While the overall outlook is positive, Quicktouch remains cognizant of potential challenges, including economic uncertainty, competitive pressures, and evolving regulatory landscapes. The company is prepared to navigate these challenges by remaining agile, continuously monitoring market conditions, and adjusting its strategies as needed.

RISK AND CONCERNS

Quicktouch Technologies Limited operates in dynamic and rapidly evolving industries—Edutech and the soon-to-be-launched Fintech segment—both of which present unique risks and concerns. Effective risk management is critical to ensuring the companys long-term success and sustainability. Below are the key risks and concerns that Quicktouch must navigate, along with strategies to mitigate them.

1. Regulatory Compliance Risks

OverView: As Quicktouch ventures into the Fintech sector, the company will face stringent regulatory requirements, especially in financial services. Compliance with regulations from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other relevant authorities is essential to avoid legal penalties, operational disruptions, and reputational damage.

Mitigation: Quicktouch is investing in robust compliance frameworks, including dedicated legal and regulatory teams to ensure adherence to all applicable laws. The company also plans to implement continuous monitoring systems to stay updated on regulatory changes and adjust operations accordingly.

2. Technological Risks

OverView: Operating in the technology sector inherently involves risks related to rapid technological advancements and potential obsolescence. The emergence of new technologies or platforms could render Quicktouchs current offerings less competitive or obsolete.

Mitigation: Quicktouch is committed to ongoing investment in research and development (R&D) to innovate and enhance its products. The company also monitors technological trends closely, allowing it to pivot quickly and adopt new technologies that enhance its competitive edge.

3. Cybersecurity Risks

OverView: As a provider of digital solutions, Quicktouch is vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, including data breaches, hacking, and other malicious activities. The risk is heightened with the expansion into Fintech, where the protection of sensitive financial data becomes even more critical.

Mitigation: The company has implemented comprehensive cybersecurity measures, including encryption, multi-factor authentication, and regular security audits. Quicktouch also conducts ongoing employee training and awareness programs to minimize the risk of human error leading to security breaches.

4. Market Competition

OverView: Both the Edutech and Fintech sectors are highly competitive, with numerous established players and new entrants vying for market share. This intense competition could lead to pricing pressures, reduced margins, and a potential loss of market share.

Mitigation: Quicktouchs strategy focuses on continuous innovation, enhancing customer experience, and differentiating its offerings from those of competitors. The company also invests in marketing and strategic partnerships to strengthen its market position and expand its customer base.

5. Economic Uncertainty

OverView: Economic downturns, recessions, or financial crises could impact customer spending on educational and financial services, leading to reduced revenue growth for Quicktouch. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates may also affect the companys financial performance, especially as it explores international markets.

Mitigation: Quicktouch maintains a diversified portfolio and focuses on serving both educational institutions and individual customers, which helps mitigate the impact of economic fluctuations. The company also engages in prudent financial management, including hedging strategies to manage currency risk.

6. Talent Acquisition and Retention

OverView: The ability to attract, develop, and retain top talent is crucial for Quicktouchs continued success. The company operates in a highly competitive job market, particularly for skilled professionals in technology and financial services.

Mitigation: Quicktouch fosters a strong organizational culture and offers competitive compensation packages, professional development opportunities, and a supportive work environment. The company also focuses on employee engagement and retention strategies to reduce turnover and maintain a high level of expertise within the organization.

7. Operational Risks

OverView: As Quicktouch scales its operations and enters new markets, the complexity of managing its supply chain, ensuring service consistency, and integrating new product lines increases. Operational disruptions, whether due to internal inefficiencies or external factors such as supply chain disruptions, could negatively impact the companys performance.

Mitigation: Quicktouch has implemented robust operational controls and process optimization initiatives to enhance efficiency. The company also invests in technology and infrastructure that supports scalability and ensures consistent service delivery across all markets.

8. Customer Adoption and Retention Risks

Overview: The success of Quicktouchs products depends on customer adoption and retention. If the company fails to meet customer expectations or if competitors introduce more attractive offerings, Quicktouch may face higher churn rates and slower growth.

Mitigation: Quicktouch prioritizes customer feedback and regularly updates its products to align with evolving customer needs. The company also offers strong customer support and training programs to ensure high satisfaction and retention rates.

9. Reputation Risk

Overview: Reputation is a critical asset for Quicktouch, especially as it enters the Fintech market where trust is paramount. Any negative publicity, whether due to product failures, data breaches, or regulatory non-compliance, could harm the companys brand and customer trust.

Mitigation: Quicktouch is committed to maintaining high standards of quality, transparency, and ethical conduct in all its operations. The company has a proactive public relations strategy and crisis management plan in place to address any potential issues swiftly and effectively.

Conclusion

While Quicktouch Technologies Limited is well-positioned for growth, it must carefully manage these risks and concerns to ensure sustainable success. The companys proactive approach to risk management, combined with its focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and compliance, will be key to navigating these challenges and achieving its strategic objectives.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Internal Control Systems are a set of policies, processes and procedures put in a place to help achieve the strategic objectives of an organization. The Company has an Internal Control System commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. This has been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statues, safeguarding assets from unauthorised use, executing transactions with proper authorisation and ensuring compliance of corporate policies.

The Company has a well-established internal financial control and risk management framework, with appropriate policies and procedures, to ensure the highest standards of integrity and transparency in its operations and a strong corporate governance structure, while maintaining excellence in services to all its stakeholders. Company is having adequacy on such internal control systems also in below paragraph to ensure:

a. The orderly and efficient conduct of business, including adherence to policies

b. Safeguarding of assets and ensure operational excellence

c. Prevention and detection of frauds/errors

d. Accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and

e. Timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Company has instituted the three lines of defence model, viz. (i) management and internal control measures, (ii) financial controls, risk management practices, security measures and compliance oversight, and (iii) a robust internal checks and balances providing the third level of defence.

The Companys internal controls and risk management practices are validated periodically with suitable review mechanisms in place. The Internal Control over Financial Reporting is the bedrock for the risk and control framework for the Company. The Companies Act 2013 requires the Board of Directors and statutory auditors of the Company to comment on sufficiency and effectiveness of internal controls.

The Company has appointed M/s BAS & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as an internal auditor to conduct internal audit and to ensure that all transactions are correctly authorized and reported. The reports are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. Wherever necessary, internal control systems are strengthened, and corrective actions initiated.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES

Quicktouch Technologies Limited recognizes that its employees are among its most valuable assets and play a crucial role in driving the companys success. The company is committed to fostering a work environment that promotes trust, transparency, and teamwork, thereby enhancing employee productivity and satisfaction across all levels.

1. Employee Relations and Workplace Environment

Throughout the year, Quicktouch continued to maintain cordial and harmonious relations with its employees. The company val?es open communication and collaboration, ensuring that employees feel supported and empowered to contribute to the companys goals. Regular employee engagement initiatives, feedback sessions, and team-building activities were organized to strengthen the sense of community and shared purpose within the organization.

2. Talent Management and Retention

Quicktouch places significant emphasis on attracting and retaining top talent in the industry. The company has implemented a range of talent management practices designed to identify, develop, and retain high- potential employees. By providing a challenging and rewarding work environment, Quicktouch ensures that its employees remain motivated and committed to their professional growth and the companys success.

The company proactively reviews its human resource policies and processes to align with industry best practices and the evolving needs of its workforce. Performance management systems are in place to recognize and reward employee contributions, while career development programs provide opportunities for continuous learning and advancement. These initiatives help to cultivate a culture of excellence and innovation within the organization.

3. Employee Development and Training

Investing in employee development is a key priority for Quicktouch. The company offers a variety of training programs, workshops, and seminars aimed at enhancing the skills and competencies of its workforce. These programs cover a wide range of areas, including technical skills, leadership development, and soft skills, ensuring that employees are equipped to meet the demands of their roles and contribute to the companys growth.

In addition to formal training, Quicktouch encourages a culture of continuous learning, where employees are supported in pursuing certifications, attending conferences, and participating in knowledge-sharing sessions. This commitment to employee development not only improves individual performance but also drives overall organizational effectiveness.

4. Workforce Composition

As of 31st March 2024, Quicktouch Technologies Limited had 70 employees on its rolls. The companys workforce is composed of a diverse group of professionals with expertise across various domains, including technology, finance, marketing, and operations. This diversity is a key strength, enabling Quicktouch to approach challenges and opportunities from multiple perspectives and drive innovation across its business segments.

5. Employee Motivation and Engagement

Quicktouch believes that motivated employees are essential for achieving organizational success. To this end, the company has implemented a range of initiatives aimed at enhancing employee engagement and motivation. These include performance-based incentives, recognition programs, and opportunities for career advancement. The company also promotes work-life balance through flexible work arrangements and wellness programs, ensuring that employees remain engaged and productive.

Quicktouch Technologies Limited remains committed to building and nurturing a high-performing, motivated, and engaged workforce. The companys human resource strategies are designed to attract and retain the best talent, foster a positive work environment, and support the continuous development of its employees. As the company continues to grow, particularly with its expansion into the Fintech sector, the strength and commitment of its human resources will be a key driver of its ongoing success.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECTTO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Snapshot of the Companys financial performance for the last three years is as follows:-

Year Total Revenue Revenue growth % Profit after Tax (PAT) PAT Change % EPS EPS Change % 2023-24 12201.78 38.8 676.54 5.9 11.97 -30.04 2022-23 8786.29 245.21 639.08 188.98 17.20 -21.9 2021-22 2545.15 249.96 221.15 319.08 22.01 4052.83

E. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS THEREFORE, INCLUDING:

Changes in the key financial ratios as compared to the immediately previous financial year, details of the same are as follows:

Particular F.Y. 2022-23 F.Y. 2023-24 Change in % Reason (if more than 25% change) (i) Debtors Turnover 4.11 2.71 -34.06% Ratio decrease due to increase in credit sale (ii) Creditor Turnover 4.94 8.32 68.42% Increase due to increase in credit purchase of product and service (iii) Debt Service Coverage Ratio 46.78 14.28 -69.47% Debt equity ratio decrease due to increase in borrowing during the year (iv) Current Ratio 1.19 3.42 187.39% Increase in due to increase in working capital (v) Debt Equity Ratio 0.16 0.79 393.75% Debt equity ratio increased due to increase borrowing during the year (vi) Return on Capital Employed (%) 60.88 8.74 -85.64% Ratio decrease due to increase in short term debt during the year (vii) Net Profit Ratio (%) 7.27 5.48 -24.62%

F. DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH (Rs. in Lakhs)

The Return on Net Worth (RoNW) demonstrated significant growth over the fiscal years, rising from INR 13.5 crore in FY 2022-2023 to INR 83.05 crore in FY 2023-24. This substantial increase highlights the companys improved capacity to generate profits in relation to its net worth. The growth reflects advancements in operational efficiency, financial management, and strategic decision-making. This positive trend indicates effective resource utilization and reinforces the companys financial strength and upward growth trajectory.

G. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) report contains forward-looking statements that reflect Quicktouch Technologies Limiteds current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning future events and financial performance. These statements, including but not limited to, forecasts regarding revenue growth, profitability, market opportunities, and business strategies, involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report may include forward-looking statements related to the companys strategic objectives, financial performance, and market conditions. These statements are based on managements current expectations and assumptions about future events. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," and similar expressions. While the company believes these statements are reasonable, they are inherently subject to uncertainties and risks.

This report should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included herein and the notes thereto. The Company does not undertake to update these statements.