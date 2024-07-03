iifl-logo-icon 1
Quicktouch Technologies Ltd Company Summary

84.6
(1.01%)
Jan 14, 2025

Quicktouch Technologies Ltd Summary

Quicktouch Technologies Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company under Companies Act, 1956 by the RoC, in Kolkata, West Bengal dated July 02, 2013 with the name Sahul Technologies Limited. The current promoters took over the Company and subsequently name of the Company was changed from Sahul Technologies Limited to Quicktouch Technologies Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of the name was issued by the Registrar of Companies on August 23, 2016. The Company is an information technology, helps customers do business better by wide experience, deep technology expertise, comprehensive portfolio of services and robust business model.Presently, the Company is into the business of Software IT Solution and Consulting Services, IT Product / Software Development and Software Commercial Training, Web designing. Their Web designing services include Website Designing/ Redesigning, iOS App/ Android/ Mobile App Development, Web Hosting Services. Apart from this, the Company is engaged in the business of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), i.e., a school management software and mobile apps that help simplify administration and organization.The Company is planning to raise capital from Public by issuing 15,30,000 Equity Shares.

