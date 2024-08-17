iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanus Technologies Ltd Share Price

0.1
(100.00%)
Sep 16, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Dhanus Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.05

Prev. Close

0.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2.21

Day's High

0.1

Day's Low

0.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dhanus Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dhanus Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dhanus Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:06 AM
Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.90%

Institutions: 0.89%

Non-Institutions: 98.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhanus Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2011Dec-2010Jun-2009

Equity Capital

571

53.82

17.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.28

269.75

270.76

Net Worth

576.28

323.57

288.7

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dhanus Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhanus Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

A D Sudhindra

Managing Director

D S Srinivasan

Director

S Manohran

Director

S Kalyanam

Company Secretary

R Ramnath

Additional Director

S Sriram

Additional Director

U Parthasarathy

Additional Director

Kumar Raichand Madan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhanus Technologies Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated on April 2, 1993 as Wantech Communications Private Limited. On August 7, 2000, the company name was changed to Dhanus E-Com Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company on September 18, 2000 and the company name was changed to Dhanus E-Com Limited. The company name was further changed to its present name Dhanus Technologies Limited on June 25, 2004. Mr. A.D. Sudhindra, Mr. V. Narayanaswamy and, Capt. D. Srinivasan are promoted the company.The Company has successfully developed its own Communications Software on UNIX platform the Unified Message Handling System server and client software. The Unified MHS handled both PowerFax - Store and Forward Fax customers and PowerMail - email service customers on the same port thus maximizing the capacity utilization for the Company. This service was launched in Chennai, Tiruchirrapalli, Mumbai and Bangalore and was well received by the corporate world both in the private and public sector as well as MNCs.With Indians becoming global travellers in increasing numbers, the Company developed a platform for offering a truly global telecommunication solution to the Indian travellers - V-TelT the global card. V-Tel was launched in 2004. V-Tel is a premium commercial product offering the global travellers the ability to call to and from more than 210 countries.As part of its plans to enter the ITeS space, the BPO business along with the assets and liabilities, and
