Dhanus Technologies Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated on April 2, 1993 as Wantech Communications Private Limited. On August 7, 2000, the company name was changed to Dhanus E-Com Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company on September 18, 2000 and the company name was changed to Dhanus E-Com Limited. The company name was further changed to its present name Dhanus Technologies Limited on June 25, 2004. Mr. A.D. Sudhindra, Mr. V. Narayanaswamy and, Capt. D. Srinivasan are promoted the company.The Company has successfully developed its own Communications Software on UNIX platform the Unified Message Handling System server and client software. The Unified MHS handled both PowerFax - Store and Forward Fax customers and PowerMail - email service customers on the same port thus maximizing the capacity utilization for the Company. This service was launched in Chennai, Tiruchirrapalli, Mumbai and Bangalore and was well received by the corporate world both in the private and public sector as well as MNCs.With Indians becoming global travellers in increasing numbers, the Company developed a platform for offering a truly global telecommunication solution to the Indian travellers - V-TelT the global card. V-Tel was launched in 2004. V-Tel is a premium commercial product offering the global travellers the ability to call to and from more than 210 countries.As part of its plans to enter the ITeS space, the BPO business along with the assets and liabilities, and sales customers of Enhanced Customer Care Private Limited, Chennai were taken over in the year 2005. The BPO operations commenced in 2006 and currently have 85 seats, which have been expanded in stages to 500 seats by end 2007.