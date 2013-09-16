Dhanus Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Jun-2009
Equity Capital
571
53.82
17.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.28
269.75
270.76
Net Worth
576.28
323.57
288.7
Minority Interest
Debt
31.39
12.92
20.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.96
2.96
2.96
Total Liabilities
610.63
339.45
311.74
Fixed Assets
85.17
103.14
140.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
179.39
45.86
12.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.75
2.72
1.03
Networking Capital
342.23
187.08
156.67
Inventories
67.57
65.92
64.33
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
157.46
137.41
58.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
215.53
71.64
62.85
Sundry Creditors
-87.56
-76.67
-20.11
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.77
-11.22
-9.1
Cash
0.09
0.65
1.54
Total Assets
610.63
339.45
311.74
