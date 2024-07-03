SectorIT - Software
Open₹31.77
Prev. Close₹31.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹106.18
Day's High₹31.77
Day's Low₹31
52 Week's High₹63.9
52 Week's Low₹25.23
Book Value₹-0.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)529.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
169.35
168.47
168.12
1,635.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
430.5
Reserves
-82.09
735.67
678.96
-803.57
Net Worth
87.26
904.14
847.08
1,262.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
207.77
338.27
237.51
279.07
yoy growth (%)
-38.57
42.42
-14.89
-19.13
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-88.41
-128.69
-77.95
-86.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-36.32
127.96
-86.71
91.09
Depreciation
-12.81
-16.31
-7.16
-7.31
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.07
0
1.17
Working capital
323.72
216.27
-32.77
110.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.57
42.42
-14.89
-19.13
Op profit growth
-86.91
-336.97
-145.01
85.97
EBIT growth
-78.29
-5,587.97
-102.19
-388.21
Net profit growth
153.66
-247.49
-193.98
-117.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
813.88
729.11
677.01
608.62
698.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
813.88
729.11
677.01
608.62
698.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.32
8.8
13.77
547.36
148.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Zohra Chatterji
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varika Rastogi
Chairman & Independent Directo
Uttam Prakash Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Aruna Sharma
Independent Director
Avtar Monga
Non Executive Director
Umesh Mehta
Independent Director
Madan B. Gosavi
Reports by 3i Infotech Ltd
Summary
3i Infotech Limited was incorporated in 1993 with the name ICICI Investors Services Limited. In March 1999, the Company changed its name from ICICI Investors Services Limited to ICICI Infotech Services Limited and on March 9, 2002, the name of the Company was further changed to ICICI Infotech Limited. 3i Infotech was established with the principal mandate of servicing the ICICI Investor family by providing high quality service to shareholders, bond holder and other depositors. The Company was promoted by the IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited for their back office work but now they have become a global technology company.Company is a pioneering force in driving substantial business value across diverse industry verticals. With a strong emphasis on digital transformation, 3i Infotech has established itself as a prominent leader, leveraging extensive domain expertise in sectors such as BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Government. With a dedicated focus on propelling digital transformation, 3i Infotech harnesses a diverse array of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Low-code Development, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing and Machine Learning (ML).The Company provides information technology services and software solutions. It operates through three key segments, (i) Enterprise Services (includes ADMS, ISMS, Testing, Classic BPS, MVS etc.), (ii) Professional Services (includes Human Capital
The 3i Infotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 3i Infotech Ltd is ₹529.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of 3i Infotech Ltd is 0 and -74.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 3i Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 3i Infotech Ltd is ₹25.23 and ₹63.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
3i Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.08%, 3 Years at -30.19%, 1 Year at -42.79%, 6 Month at -18.60%, 3 Month at -1.09% and 1 Month at 10.62%.
