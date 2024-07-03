iifl-logo-icon 1
3i Infotech Ltd Share Price

31.2
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.77
  • Day's High31.77
  • 52 Wk High63.9
  • Prev. Close31.78
  • Day's Low31
  • 52 Wk Low 25.23
  • Turnover (lac)106.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.51
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)529.01
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

3i Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

31.77

Prev. Close

31.78

Turnover(Lac.)

106.18

Day's High

31.77

Day's Low

31

52 Week's High

63.9

52 Week's Low

25.23

Book Value

-0.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

529.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

3i Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

3i Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

3i Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 8.60%

Institutions: 8.59%

Non-Institutions: 91.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

3i Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

169.35

168.47

168.12

1,635.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

430.5

Reserves

-82.09

735.67

678.96

-803.57

Net Worth

87.26

904.14

847.08

1,262.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

207.77

338.27

237.51

279.07

yoy growth (%)

-38.57

42.42

-14.89

-19.13

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-88.41

-128.69

-77.95

-86.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-36.32

127.96

-86.71

91.09

Depreciation

-12.81

-16.31

-7.16

-7.31

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.07

0

1.17

Working capital

323.72

216.27

-32.77

110.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.57

42.42

-14.89

-19.13

Op profit growth

-86.91

-336.97

-145.01

85.97

EBIT growth

-78.29

-5,587.97

-102.19

-388.21

Net profit growth

153.66

-247.49

-193.98

-117.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

813.88

729.11

677.01

608.62

698.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

813.88

729.11

677.01

608.62

698.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.32

8.8

13.77

547.36

148.44

3i Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT 3i Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Zohra Chatterji

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varika Rastogi

Chairman & Independent Directo

Uttam Prakash Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Aruna Sharma

Independent Director

Avtar Monga

Non Executive Director

Umesh Mehta

Independent Director

Madan B. Gosavi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by 3i Infotech Ltd

Summary

3i Infotech Limited was incorporated in 1993 with the name ICICI Investors Services Limited. In March 1999, the Company changed its name from ICICI Investors Services Limited to ICICI Infotech Services Limited and on March 9, 2002, the name of the Company was further changed to ICICI Infotech Limited. 3i Infotech was established with the principal mandate of servicing the ICICI Investor family by providing high quality service to shareholders, bond holder and other depositors. The Company was promoted by the IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited for their back office work but now they have become a global technology company.Company is a pioneering force in driving substantial business value across diverse industry verticals. With a strong emphasis on digital transformation, 3i Infotech has established itself as a prominent leader, leveraging extensive domain expertise in sectors such as BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Government. With a dedicated focus on propelling digital transformation, 3i Infotech harnesses a diverse array of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Low-code Development, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing and Machine Learning (ML).The Company provides information technology services and software solutions. It operates through three key segments, (i) Enterprise Services (includes ADMS, ISMS, Testing, Classic BPS, MVS etc.), (ii) Professional Services (includes Human Capital
Company FAQs

What is the 3i Infotech Ltd share price today?

The 3i Infotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of 3i Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 3i Infotech Ltd is ₹529.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of 3i Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of 3i Infotech Ltd is 0 and -74.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of 3i Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 3i Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 3i Infotech Ltd is ₹25.23 and ₹63.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of 3i Infotech Ltd?

3i Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.08%, 3 Years at -30.19%, 1 Year at -42.79%, 6 Month at -18.60%, 3 Month at -1.09% and 1 Month at 10.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of 3i Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of 3i Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 8.59 %
Public - 91.41 %

