Summary

3i Infotech Limited was incorporated in 1993 with the name ICICI Investors Services Limited. In March 1999, the Company changed its name from ICICI Investors Services Limited to ICICI Infotech Services Limited and on March 9, 2002, the name of the Company was further changed to ICICI Infotech Limited. 3i Infotech was established with the principal mandate of servicing the ICICI Investor family by providing high quality service to shareholders, bond holder and other depositors. The Company was promoted by the IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited for their back office work but now they have become a global technology company.Company is a pioneering force in driving substantial business value across diverse industry verticals. With a strong emphasis on digital transformation, 3i Infotech has established itself as a prominent leader, leveraging extensive domain expertise in sectors such as BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Government. With a dedicated focus on propelling digital transformation, 3i Infotech harnesses a diverse array of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Low-code Development, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing and Machine Learning (ML).The Company provides information technology services and software solutions. It operates through three key segments, (i) Enterprise Services (includes ADMS, ISMS, Testing, Classic BPS, MVS etc.), (ii) Professional Services (includes Human Capital

