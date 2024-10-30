Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

3I INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 30 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Statements of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Further in continuation to our disclosure on closure of Trading Window dated September 27 2024 pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading by Designated Persons Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till Friday November 1 2024. You are requested to take the same on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, has inter-alia approved the Statements of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. We are enclosing herewith a copy of the Statements of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Reports, statements of assets and liabilities and cash flow statements thereon as per the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR; The Board Meeting commenced at 3.30.p.m. and concluded at 5.23 p.m. You are requested to take the same on record. Thanking you. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

3I INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Statements of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further in continuation to our disclosure on closure of Trading Window dated June 26 2024 pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading by Designated Persons Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till Friday August 16 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024, has inter-alia approved the Statements of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We are enclosing herewith a copy of the Statements of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Reports thereon as per the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board meeting commenced at 4:20 p.m. and concluded at 6:45 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board, at its meeting held today i.e. July 1, 2024, has accorded its in-principle approval for dilution of stake not exceeding 49% in its wholly-owned subsidiary NuRe MediaTech Private Limited, which is the holding company of NuRe Bharat Network Limited (SPV for execution of the RailTel project). The Board meeting commenced at 8:00 p.m. and concluded at 9:30 p.m. You are requested to take the same on record.

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we hereby inform that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, the Board, at its meeting held today i.e. June 13, 2024 has approved appointment of Mr. Raj Ahuja as Group President - Corporate of the Company (in the category of Key Managerial Personnel) with effect from July 15, 2024. The details as required under SEBI LODR read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD- 1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are given in Annexure A attached to this letter. The Board meeting commenced at 9.15 p.m. and concluded at 9:50 p.m. You are requested to take the same on record

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

3I INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Statements of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Further in continuation to our disclosure on closure of Trading Window dated March 28 2024 pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading by Designated Persons Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till Friday May 31 2024. This has reference to our letter dated May 29, 2024 wherein it was intimated that the Board meeting scheduled to be held on May 29, 2024 will continue to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve the Statements of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Kindly note that the continued Board meeting commenced today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 9.30 p.m. wherein the Board of Directors of the Company, has inter-alia approved the Statements of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 9.30 p.m. and concluded at 11.59 p.m. You are requested to take the same on record. Read less.. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 11 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of the Board of Director of the Company, the Board, at its meeting held today i.e. May 11, 2024 has approved the appointment of Dr. Madan Bhalchandra Gosavi (DIN-10303662) as an Additional Director (designated as Non-Executive Independent Director) w.e.f. May 12, 2024, for the first term of five year subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of 3i Infotech Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. April 1, 2024, accepted resignation of Mr. Thompson Gnanam, from the post of Managing Director & Global CEO of the Company and he will be relieved from his roles and responsibilities at the Company from May 31, 2024. You are requested to take the same on record.

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we hereby inform that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, the Board, at its meeting held today i.e. March 21, 2024 has approved appointment of Mr. Umesh Mehta (DIN:09244647) as an Additional director (designated as Non-Executive Director) of the Company with effect from March 22, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. We hereby confirm that Mr. Umesh Mehta, who has been appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Director, is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority. The Board meeting commenced at 6:00 p.m. and concluded at 8:00 p.m

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024