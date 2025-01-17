Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.67
15.14
-1.25
-10.82
Op profit growth
-119.24
9.99
-0.7
54.61
EBIT growth
-114.44
3.44
-15.04
-307.06
Net profit growth
478.55
-3.96
-25.68
-117.25
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-5.42
15.01
15.72
15.63
EBIT margin
-4.07
15.05
16.76
19.48
Net profit margin
64.26
5.92
7.1
9.43
RoCE
-1.8
12.99
12.23
14.75
RoNW
9.84
2.41
4.56
16.4
RoA
7.12
1.27
1.29
1.78
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.42
0.42
0.44
0.79
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.32
0.3
0.38
0.68
Book value per share
7.32
4.97
3.67
1.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.07
3.14
11.43
6.39
P/CEPS
3.2
4.39
13.22
7.35
P/B
1.59
0.54
3.22
3.36
EV/EBIDTA
-69.25
3.2
7.23
6.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
21.04
-16.48
-10.53
-8.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
83.95
64.56
76.42
69.66
Inventory days
0
0.15
0.35
0.31
Creditor days
-30.33
-30.81
-50.7
-59.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.29
-1.9
-1.91
-2.1
Net debt / equity
-0.46
0.49
0.76
4.53
Net debt / op. profit
16.72
2.32
2.91
5.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-81.55
-57.66
-53.27
-57.01
Other costs
-23.86
-27.32
-31
-27.34
No Record Found
