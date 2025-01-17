iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

3i Infotech Ltd Key Ratios

28.46
(0.74%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR 3i Infotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.67

15.14

-1.25

-10.82

Op profit growth

-119.24

9.99

-0.7

54.61

EBIT growth

-114.44

3.44

-15.04

-307.06

Net profit growth

478.55

-3.96

-25.68

-117.25

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-5.42

15.01

15.72

15.63

EBIT margin

-4.07

15.05

16.76

19.48

Net profit margin

64.26

5.92

7.1

9.43

RoCE

-1.8

12.99

12.23

14.75

RoNW

9.84

2.41

4.56

16.4

RoA

7.12

1.27

1.29

1.78

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.42

0.42

0.44

0.79

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.32

0.3

0.38

0.68

Book value per share

7.32

4.97

3.67

1.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.07

3.14

11.43

6.39

P/CEPS

3.2

4.39

13.22

7.35

P/B

1.59

0.54

3.22

3.36

EV/EBIDTA

-69.25

3.2

7.23

6.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

21.04

-16.48

-10.53

-8.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

83.95

64.56

76.42

69.66

Inventory days

0

0.15

0.35

0.31

Creditor days

-30.33

-30.81

-50.7

-59.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.29

-1.9

-1.91

-2.1

Net debt / equity

-0.46

0.49

0.76

4.53

Net debt / op. profit

16.72

2.32

2.91

5.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-81.55

-57.66

-53.27

-57.01

Other costs

-23.86

-27.32

-31

-27.34

3i Infotech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR 3i Infotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.