|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
207.77
338.27
237.51
279.07
yoy growth (%)
-38.57
42.42
-14.89
-19.13
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-88.41
-128.69
-77.95
-86.16
As % of sales
42.55
38.04
32.81
30.87
Other costs
-102.63
-81.71
-213.52
-73.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.39
24.15
89.89
26.17
Operating profit
16.73
127.87
-53.96
119.86
OPM
8.05
37.8
-22.71
42.94
Depreciation
-12.81
-16.31
-7.16
-7.31
Interest expense
-82.89
-86.62
-82.8
-87.26
Other income
42.65
103.02
57.21
65.8
Profit before tax
-36.32
127.96
-86.71
91.09
Taxes
-0.14
-0.07
0
1.17
Tax rate
0.38
-0.05
0
1.28
Minorities and other
70.36
0
0
0
Adj. profit
33.9
127.89
-86.71
92.26
Exceptional items
290.51
0
0
0
Net profit
324.41
127.89
-86.71
92.26
yoy growth (%)
153.66
-247.49
-193.98
-117.09
NPM
156.13
37.8
-36.5
33.05
