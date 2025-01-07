iifl-logo-icon 1
3i Infotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.74
(2.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:44:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

207.77

338.27

237.51

279.07

yoy growth (%)

-38.57

42.42

-14.89

-19.13

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-88.41

-128.69

-77.95

-86.16

As % of sales

42.55

38.04

32.81

30.87

Other costs

-102.63

-81.71

-213.52

-73.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.39

24.15

89.89

26.17

Operating profit

16.73

127.87

-53.96

119.86

OPM

8.05

37.8

-22.71

42.94

Depreciation

-12.81

-16.31

-7.16

-7.31

Interest expense

-82.89

-86.62

-82.8

-87.26

Other income

42.65

103.02

57.21

65.8

Profit before tax

-36.32

127.96

-86.71

91.09

Taxes

-0.14

-0.07

0

1.17

Tax rate

0.38

-0.05

0

1.28

Minorities and other

70.36

0

0

0

Adj. profit

33.9

127.89

-86.71

92.26

Exceptional items

290.51

0

0

0

Net profit

324.41

127.89

-86.71

92.26

yoy growth (%)

153.66

-247.49

-193.98

-117.09

NPM

156.13

37.8

-36.5

33.05

