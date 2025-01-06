iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

3i Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

29.85
(-6.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR 3i Infotech Ltd

3i Infotech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-36.32

127.96

-86.71

91.09

Depreciation

-12.81

-16.31

-7.16

-7.31

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.07

0

1.17

Working capital

323.72

216.27

-32.77

110.22

Other operating items

Operating

274.45

327.85

-126.64

195.17

Capital expenditure

-1,266.48

60.82

1.4

1.11

Free cash flow

-992.03

388.68

-125.24

196.29

Equity raised

-2,174.26

-2,606.96

-1,570.47

-990.19

Investing

20.02

72.25

-109.3

8.9

Financing

35.98

375.82

725.62

1,121.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3,110.29

-1,770.21

-1,079.39

336.55

3i Infotech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR 3i Infotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.