3i Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-36.32
127.96
-86.71
91.09
Depreciation
-12.81
-16.31
-7.16
-7.31
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.07
0
1.17
Working capital
323.72
216.27
-32.77
110.22
Other operating items
Operating
274.45
327.85
-126.64
195.17
Capital expenditure
-1,266.48
60.82
1.4
1.11
Free cash flow
-992.03
388.68
-125.24
196.29
Equity raised
-2,174.26
-2,606.96
-1,570.47
-990.19
Investing
20.02
72.25
-109.3
8.9
Financing
35.98
375.82
725.62
1,121.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3,110.29
-1,770.21
-1,079.39
336.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.